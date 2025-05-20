MDC invites teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor June 3

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a certification course for teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor. This certification is necessary to use the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) in their curriculum or to assist an after-school team.

MoNASP is modeled on the National Archery in the Schools Program which began with a simple idea of teaching kids the basics of archery as part of school curriculum. This is a hybrid course, which requires online work ahead of the training. The in-person portion of this training will be held on June 3 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch as the training will include a working lunch.

MoNASP aims to include children of nearly every background regardless of age, size, or physical ability to be successful at archery. Kids love archery, and archery helps kids excel. Statistics show that school archery programs:

Improve school attendance

Increase self-esteem

Increase physical activity

Relate to subject matter

Appeal to all students

Get kids outdoors

Can become an after-school activity

Educators who are interested in MoNASP can also work to qualify for grants to purchase equipment. Register for this training at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4CS. For more information about MoNASP, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nR. For any questions about the training, please contact Holly Whitacre at holly.whitacre@mdc.mo.gov.