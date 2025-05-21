Go Ape Unveils Elevated Brand Refresh to Inspire Deeper Connections Through Outdoor Adventure

Man ziplining through trees at Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park , smiling mid-air, with the new Go Ape logo symbolizing adventure and connection.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As outdoor participation continues to soar, Go Ape, America’s leading aerial adventure park provider, is proud to announce the new and improved launch of its iconic Zipline & Adventure Parks. This revitalization represents more than a physical upgrade; it marks a renewed commitment to creating immersive, purpose-driven experiences that strengthen connections between people, nature, and self.“Go Ape has always been known for thrilling treetop adventures, but now we’re redefining what it means to truly connect,” says Chrissy Very, Senior Director of Marketing at Go Ape. “We’re not just building ziplining and rope courses. We’re creating experiences that enable people to reconnect with their inner strength, with their natural environments, with their loved ones, and with a greater sense of purpose.”This launch addresses a growing need. As federal budget cuts reduce staffing and services across national parks, barriers to outdoor access are increasing - just as people crave those experiences most. Go Ape steps in to bridge that gap with a freshly updated experience that blends heart-pounding fun with meaningful purpose, available to individuals, families, and groups alike.What’s New at Go Ape:Elevated Mission and PurposeGo Ape now inspires courage, connection, and discovery through invigorated outdoor challenges designed to unlock personal potential, nurture relationships, and deepen environmental appreciation.Refreshed Core Values Driving Every Adventure:• People First: Creating memorable, emotionally resonant moments.• Rooted in Nature: Honoring, respecting, and embracing the outdoors as a source of wonder, education, and joy.• Adventure Driven: Encouraging exploration and active lifestyles with classic and upgraded thrills.• Safety & Growth: Empowering guests to push boundaries safely, with increased support and resilience-focused programming, all while keeping safety at the forefront.Expanded & Improved Experiences:• All-New Affordable Membership Programs to encourage ongoing wellness and exploration.• Revitalized Team Building Programs and Leadership Development Experiences, featuring the new Primal Dynamix branch of Go Ape, focused on leadership and collaboration.• STEM-Aligned Educational Curricula built to support modern social-emotional learning standards.• Scout-Friendly COPE Challenges that combine adventure with achievement.• Inclusive Design with new accessible activities and flexible formats for varying ages and abilities.• On-Location Trails and Relaxation Stations, featuring Tentsile tree hammocks, to foster reflection, mental well-being, and connection.• Specialized Group Events that offer transformational, not just recreational, outcomes.• Course Design & Development Services built to the highest ACCT industry standards. Installation, Management, and Optimization opportunities for Adventure Parks across the nation.Bringing the Mission to Life: Inclusive Adventure in ActionA recent event at Go Ape Plano, Texas, exemplified this mission in action. In partnership with Hank’s Friends, a local nonprofit supporting the special needs community, Go Ape hosted a community networking day that blended outdoor adventure with heartwarming connection. The event welcomed individuals with special needs, families, local businesses, and service providers for a day of courage, inclusivity, and celebration. Participants explored Go Ape’s treetop rope courses and ziplines with the support of trained staff, accommodations, and encouragement, many conquering fears and building confidence in a safe, empowering environment.“This event was a beautiful example of what’s possible when inclusion meets adventure,” said Alyssa Hartley, Local Marketing Coordinator at Go Ape. “These are the moments that define our mission.”With 16 locations across 11 states, Go Ape remains America’s largest and most experienced aerial adventure operator—now newly enhanced to better serve the communities it inspires.“In a digital age that often leaves us disconnected, Go Ape offers something authentic and essential—real experiences, real connections, and real adventures that resonate long after you leave the treetops,” adds Very.Discover what’s new at Go Ape and find your nearest location at https://goape.com/ Follow Go Ape Adventures:Instagram: https://instagram.com/goapeusa/ Facebook: https://facebook.com/goapeusa/ Go Ape Contact Information:info@goape.com800-971-8271For media and partnership inquiries, contact:Chrissy VerySenior Director of MarketingChrissy.Very@goape.com(412) 302-5101

