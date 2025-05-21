Cloud360 Co. Launches to Offer End-to-End Cloud Services for a Digitally Transformed World

Cloud360 Co. launches in Bengaluru, offering integrated cloud training, consulting, and hosting solutions to support digital transformation across sectors.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloud360 Co., a Bengaluru-based cloud-first company, has officially launched to provide comprehensive cloud services with a focus on Training, Consulting, and Hosting. The company aims to support businesses, IT professionals, startups, and academic institutions in navigating today’s complex cloud landscape with confidence and clarity.Positioned as a trusted partner for cloud adoption, Cloud360 Co. delivers an integrated suite of offerings designed to empower organizations at every stage of their digital transformation journey.Cloud360 Co.’s Core Services Include:1. Training – Instructor-led certification courses across Microsoft Azure, AWS, GCP, and Microsoft Security, delivered by certified experts and real-world practitioners.2. Consulting – Strategic guidance in cloud architecture, migration, security, and governance tailored to business-specific goals.3. Hosting – Scalable, secure, and performance-optimized cloud hosting solutions designed for startups, SaaS providers, and regulated industries requiring high reliability.Industry Experts at the HelmFounded by two seasoned cloud professionals with more than a decade of experience in training and consulting for leading global organizations, Cloud360 Co. brings deep domain expertise to every engagement.“We created Cloud360 to simplify cloud adoption for businesses while empowering individuals to build future-ready cloud skills,” said Vimal Singh, CTO and Co-founder of Cloud360 Co. “Our goal is to deliver hands-on, practical, and scalable cloud solutions that drive real business value.”Who Can Benefit from Cloud360 Co.?IT professionals seeking cloud certifications and career growthEnterprises looking to migrate, optimize, or secure their cloud environmentsStartups and SaaS businesses in need of reliable, cost-effective cloud infrastructureAcademic institutions seeking industry-relevant cloud education partnershipsAbout Cloud360 Co.Cloud360 Co. is a specialized cloud services company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, delivering expert-led training, strategic consulting, and robust cloud hosting solutions. With a mission to make cloud adoption simple, scalable, and impactful, Cloud360 Co. is committed to powering digital growth—from classroom to the cloud.📞 For Media and Partnership Inquiries:Cloud360 Co.📧 Email: info@cloud360.co🌐 Website: www.cloud360.co 📍 Bengaluru, IndiaCloud360 — Empowering Cloud Talent & Transformation.Training | Consulting | Hosting

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.