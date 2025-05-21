VIP AGENTS

All-in-one AI employee handles texts, calls, chats, and bookings—helping local service businesses grow without hiring more staff.

PACE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIP Agents AI Launches All-in-One AI Employee Platform for Service Businesses Ready to Scale Without the Overhead

VIP Agents AI, a tech innovator originally built for the real estate sector, has launched a next-generation AI employee platform designed for any service-based business looking to automate conversations, qualify leads, and book appointments 24/7—without the need to hire additional staff.

Built with local business owners in mind, VIP Agents AI empowers professionals in industries like home services, wellness, beauty, fitness, real estate, and mortgage to engage leads instantly, follow up across multiple channels, and fill their calendars—all powered by smart, human-like AI assistants.

“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴𝘯’𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘵𝘣𝘰𝘵—𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘢 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘈𝘐 𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘺𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘴 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘳𝘶𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴,” 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘋𝘦𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘩 𝘒𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘝𝘐𝘗 𝘈𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴. “𝘠𝘰𝘶’𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱. 𝘠𝘰𝘶’𝘳𝘦 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮.”

Your 24/7 Digital Employee:

◾ True AI Conversations – VIP Agents AI Employees are trained in NEPQ and NLP for natural, persuasive messaging across chat, voice, and text.

◾ Omnichannel Coverage – Instantly respond to leads from website chat, SMS, and phone.

◾ Appointment Booking – AI Employees sync with your business calendar (Google, Outlook, and others) to book appointments automatically.

◾ Instant Lead Response – Sub-60-second replies, day or night—no more missed messages or lost opportunities.

Plans Built for Business Growth:

Choose from flexible monthly or yearly options to fit your business needs:

◾ Basic Booking Assistant Plan – Website and chat engagement with AI-powered booking.

◾ Essential Assistant Plan – Adds voice call handling, lead qualification, and bonus lead reactivation campaigns.

◾ Premium Concierge Plan – Includes everything plus monthly optimization reporting and concierge-level support.

30-day free trial available on all plans. No setup fee applies only to yearly plans.

Customize Your Experience with Powerful Add-Ons:

For businesses looking to expand their AI employee capabilities, VIP Agents AI offers a suite of industry-specific add-ons—each designed to enhance lead capture, engagement, and operational efficiency:

◾ Open House Agent – Greets in-person visitors, collects contact info, and shares property details to boost engagement.

◾ Transactional Documentation Agent – Supports real estate transactions by answering questions about timelines, terms, and other key details you provide.

◾ Listing Lead Gen Agent – Captures leads from signs, QR codes, and listings by providing instant property info.

◾ Virtual Business Card Agent – Instantly captures leads and shares your professional contact info with a smart AI twist.

◾ Google Business Page-Ranking Service (All Industries) – Improves local search visibility through targeted Google Business profile optimization.

◾ SEO Service (All Industries) – Enhances search ranking with AI-optimized strategies for increased organic traffic.

◾ Reputation Management Service (All Industries) – Proactively monitors and improves your online reviews and brand reputation.

Even More Innovation on the Way:

VIP Agents AI is currently developing its most ambitious feature yet—a completely reimagined way to search for homes that’s nothing like Zillow. This AI-first experience will allow buyers to describe what they want in natural language and receive curated, intelligent matches based on lifestyle, intent, and timing. More to be revealed soon.

See the AI in Action:

Experience the future of service business automation. Book a live demo at https://vipagents.ai/ and see how an AI employee can change the way you do business—without changing your team.

Deborah Kling

Founder & CEO

(850) 662-6360

info@vipagents.ai

vipagents.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.