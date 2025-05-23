STARCHEM USA Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Operational Excellence

STARCHEM USA, a chemical distribution company, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems.

Earning ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone that reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the chemical distribution industry” — Ricardo Miyares - CEO of STARCHEM USA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STARCHEM USA a leading chemical distribution company serving raw materials and chemicals throughout the Americas, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, the internationally recognized standard for quality management systems.“This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team to delivering consistent, high-quality products and services to our customers,” said Ricardo Miyares, CEO and Partner of STARCHEM USA. “Earning ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone that reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the chemical distribution industry.”ISO 9001:2015, the latest version of the ISO 9001 standard, assesses risk-based thinking, leadership engagement, and continuous process improvement. It is designed to help organizations meet the needs of customers and partners while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational effectiveness.As part of the certification process, STARCHEM USA underwent a rigorous third-party audit by ARS Assessment Private Limited, and was recognized for its adherence to best practices in quality management, operational efficiency, and demonstrated excellence in areas such as:• Customer focus and satisfaction• Process consistency and documentation• Leadership engagement and accountability• Continuous monitoring, measurement, and improvementThis certification further assures customers, partners, and suppliers that STARCHEM USA is dedicated to upholding the highest standards in quality management and business performance.About STARCHEM USAFounded in 2022, STARCHEM USA is a trusted importer and distributor of raw materials for industries such as Asphalt Modification, Resins, Coatings, HI&I and other industrial segments. Delivering value throughout the Americas and with offices in China, India, Taiwan, Mexico, and Argentina, the company maintains a competitive advantage by combining the benefits of global economics with the reliability, effectiveness, and transparency of local On-The-Ground sourcing. For more information, visit starchemusa.com.Media Contact:sales@starchemusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.