SYNQ Launches Scout: The Autonomous Data Quality AI Agent

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SYNQ , the data observability platform built around data products, announced the launch of Scout, its autonomous AI agent that transforms how data teams tackle data quality.Scout is engineered to act as an intelligent, always-on data SRE, helping teams deploy smarter tests, triage issues automatically, and even generate fixes directly in code. By combining deep context from lineage, usage patterns, historical incidents, and code changes, Scout reduces time-to-resolution and helps teams maintain reliable, trusted data without the firefighting.“With data powering everything from real-time business operations to automated trading systems, data quality has become business-critical,” said Petr Janda, CEO & Co-Founder of SYNQ. “That’s why we built Scout, our AI agent. Scout has a complete record of your historical issues and a full understanding of your lineage and can effectively help teams deploy tests, triage issues and even fix them, saving your team many hours of manual work.”Scout builds on SYNQ’s broader Data Product Observability framework, introduced in 2024, which emphasizes data products, ownership, strategic monitoring, and business-aligned data quality.Data quality is still an unsolved problem at large: according to the 2025 State of Analytics Engineering Report by dbt Labs, poor data quality remains the top challenge for data teams. Scout’s AI-native capabilities aim to close this gap, bringing autonomy and precision to a historically manual workflow.Scout has already been deployed across SYNQ’s customer base, from fast-scaling startups to enterprise teams with complex, multi-layered pipelines. One example is Aiven: “We started with 50 untriaged issues. Scout brought that to zero on day one. It filtered out 85% of the noise and gave us the context to handle the rest fast. Honestly, it was a joy to go through our issues,” said Stijn Zanders, Manager Data Engineering at Aiven.SYNQ plans to expand Scout’s capabilities further in 2025 by analyzing Slack and Teams conversations to understand what is happening with data, and integrating with metric systems such as Cube or Steep to track the evolution of business metric definitions. SYNQ will utilize all these signals to enhance the relevance of Scout actions, making them more approachable to a less technical audience.With Scout, SYNQ is introducing a new era of AI-native data observability, where data quality problems are not just surfaced, but solved, automatically.Explore Scout and book your personalized demo at synq.io/ai About SYNQSYNQ is a data observability platform that helps modern data teams define, monitor, and manage their data products. With built-in ownership, anomaly monitoring, and incident workflows, teams can stay ahead of issues and ship trusted data faster. SYNQ AI agent Scout, your autonomous, always-on data quality agent, proactively monitors, analyzes, and resolves data quality issues. SYNQ integrates with the tools you already use and is trusted by leading scale-ups and enterprises such as VOI, Avios, Aiven and Ebury. SYNQ is backed by leading investors including Index Ventures and Emblem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.