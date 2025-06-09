How Much Air Filtering Costs in These Allergy Capitals

Map of Alergy Capitals in the US and Air Filtering Costs

New Study finds that California Cities Lead Most Expensive Places to Run Air Filters During Allergy Season

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout the U.S., the spring pollen allergy season is now at full throttle. One significant way pollen allergy sufferers get symptom relief is to use portable air filters in their home and where they work. But, with electricity prices likely increasing this summer in several states, the combination of high pollen counts and high power prices are making conditions for allergy sufferers worse than ever before.Research data shows that over the past 30 years, pollen season has not only grown longer by 21 days but the average amount of pollen in the air has increased by 21% nationwide. Some research suggests links to heat islanding and air stagnation in growing metro areas. And though running a portable air filter does a great job providing relief, figuring out which air filters work best while keeping a lid on rising energy costs can be both complicated and confusing. Not all portable air filters are the same and no two locations have the same kind of pollen conditions. In some cases, even name brand portable air filters can cost $100 a year to run. So, the combination of suffering and energy costs are nothing to sneeze at.To help allergy sufferers in Texas and elsewhere, energy experts at PowerChoiceTexas.org analyzed the average energy usage for the 16 best Energy Star certified room air cleaners to see how much it cost to use one in each of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) "Allergy Capitals™" study.The Most Expensive Places to Run an Air Filter In a new study by PowerChoiceTexas.org researchers used the estimated average kWh usage from the 16 most efficient Energy Star certified pollen-free room air cleaners. By factoring in the 2024 average pollen count rankings from the AAFA Allergy Capitals study to estimate an average runtime and then monthly kWh cost. They then calculated the cost per kWh according to EIA data for average kWh pricing per state.Key Findings Include:* California ranked the most expensive state to run an air filter with 9 of its cities in the top ten.* Florida, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina would also likely see high air filter run time costs from high pollen counts.* Omaha, Boise, and Kansas City may pay less than $1 per month due to cheap electricity and overall lower pollen counts.* Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Little Rock tied for cheapest electric rates even though they have high pollen counts and longest run times.While 2024 average pollen counts were half that of other states, California's geography of valleys bounded by mountains tends to trap allergens longer. Due to high electricity rates, allergy sufferers running a portable air filter non-stop for 16 hours a day would pay about $8.00 per month. A family struggling to pay monthly utility bills may choose not to run (let alone buy) a portable air filter to help with family member allergies.Consumers can learn about the costs in their state at https://www.powerchoicetexas.org/resources/study-air-filtering-costs Cheapest Cities to Run a Portable Air FilterWhile the cheapest cities to run an air filter all shared similar average pollen counts in 2023, they also shared the lowest average kWh usage (6.3125 kWh). One possible factor may be fewer problems with air stagnation that other worse-ranked cities face. For that reason, monthly costs ranged from $0.84 to as low as $0.69 per month.Unfortunately, Texas cities featured in the AAFA Allergy Capitals study, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Mac Allen, and San Antonio, also ranked Worst Than Average for the cost to run an air filter. Monthly cost for these cities was $3.76 per month because allergy sufferers usually see high pollen counts and high air filter run times. El Paso, on the other hand, usually enjoys an average lower pollen count, reducing its monthly cost to $1.88.However, no Texas city made the top ten most expensive because the average price of Texas electricity is less than half that of California.Apart from 12th-ranked Dallas, TX, the AAFA's top 17 worst cities for 2024 pollen counts all had average electricity rates that came below the national median rate of 14.98 cents per kWh. Prices in these cities ranged from $0.1173 to $0.1441; less than half the average price per kWh in California.Still, it's important here to underscore AAFA's findings that most of their "Worst Than Average" ranked cities lie in Gulf coast and southeastern states. Many of these are undergoing population growth as more Americans relocate there. Indeed, some new residents may face the difficult choice between paying high power bills or getting some symptom relief.For this reason, consumers should shop carefully for energy efficient portable air cleaners that:• use High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance filters (HEPA)• meet or exceed an air change over rate ("clean air delivery rate" or CADR) of about 65 cubic feet per minute for every 100 square feet of room space.PowerChoiceTexas.org is operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased, source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.