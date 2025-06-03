Dr. Damian Fronzaglia Wins 6th IPF World Title at 2025 World Bench Press Championships in Drammen, Norway.

Dr. Fronzaglia receiving his Gold medal in Drammen, Norway. Dr. Damian Fronzaglia's benchpress to clinch the Gold Medal.

Drug-free powerlifter and Coral Springs chiropractor Dr. Damian Fronzaglia sets another world record, winning 6th IPF title at World Bench Press Championship.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Damian Fronzaglia, founder of Champion Chiropractic in Coral Springs, Florida, claimed his 6th IPF world championship title at the 2025 World Bench Press Championships in Drammen, Norway, hosted by the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF). Dr. Fronzaglia broke a world record during the championship, then later added a second record-setting lift—bringing his career total to 17 IPF world records.

A fixture in the world of competitive powerlifting, Dr. Fronzaglia has maintained his dominance in his weight class for over four decades. Competing with unwavering integrity and relentless dedication, he has built an unmatched legacy across multiple federations—always staying true to his commitment to drug-free competition. His full competition record and accomplishments can be viewed on his Goodlift.info profile, which chronicles his decorated career on the global stage.

Known for both his laser-focused precision and remarkable raw strength, Dr. Fronzaglia gained viral attention with a YouTube video showing him bench pressing 226 pounds for an astonishing 35 reps. That same power, discipline, and clean approach continue to define his success on the world stage.

But his impact extends far beyond the platform. As a chiropractor and performance specialist, Dr. Fronzaglia works closely with amateur and professional athletes alike, helping them tap into their full physical potential and maintain peak condition year-round. Whether it’s optimizing recovery, preventing injury, or unlocking higher levels of performance, his rare combination of elite athletic experience and clinical expertise makes him a go-to resource for competitors looking to gain a true edge.

"This championship means a lot—it’s a celebration of decades of clean training, relentless effort, and the mindset that anything is possible with discipline," said Dr. Fronzaglia. "It’s the same mindset I bring to Champion Chiropractic every day when I help others move and live better."

Champion Chiropractic has become a hub for individuals seeking more than just pain relief. Patients ranging from high school athletes and weekend warriors to elite powerlifters and endurance pros turn to Dr. Fronzaglia for results they can feel—and performance they can measure. His individualized care plans focus on restoring alignment, increasing mobility, and building the kind of physical resilience that keeps clients performing at their best.

His most recent win in Norway is just another chapter in a career defined by consistency, ethics, and excellence. As Dr. Fronzaglia continues to raise the bar—both in and out of competition—he remains an inspiration not only to fellow athletes but also to anyone striving to push their limits.

For more on Dr. Fronzaglia’s accomplishments or to learn about Champion Chiropractic’s services, visit www.championchiropractic.com.

Contact:

Champion Chiropractic

9768 W. Sample Rd.

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Phone: (954) 228-4635

Email: DrD@championchiropractic.com

Website: www.championchiropractic.com

