Dunbridge Financial Launches Mass Pay Platform in U.S. and Canada

Dunbridge Financial Launches Mass Pay Solution, Transforming Bulk Payment Operations for Businesses in the U.S. and Canada

Dunbridge's new Mass Pay platform helps businesses streamline high-volume payments while reducing admin, FX, and transfer costs.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunbridge Financial , a leading provider of boutique international payment and FX solutions, is excited to announce the official launch of its Mass Pay platform. Now live with multiple customers and partners across the U.S. and Canada, Dunbridge’s new product is designed to streamline bulk payment operations for businesses with high-volume payout needs.Mass Pay is built to eliminate the pain points companies face when managing multiple monthly payments—whether to suppliers, employees, contractors, or rights holders. With this platform, Dunbridge clients can now:- Reduce admin time with one consolidated, intuitive interface for initiating and managing payments.- Ensure payments land on time with full trackability and transparency.- Lower overall costs by optimizing both payment and FX fees.“Mass Pay is a natural evolution of our mission to simplify and modernize international payments for businesses,” said Seth Harvey, Director at Dunbridge Financial. “Our clients told us they needed a better way to handle high-volume payouts—so we built a solution that offers speed, control, and cost savings in one platform.”Mass Pay is ideal for any business that needs to send numerous payments each month—across borders or currencies. Whether you’re managing payroll for remote staff, paying a network of freelancers or influencers, or disbursing royalties or supplier payments, Dunbridge’s platform provides a seamless experience with world-class service to match.Dunbridge’s Mass Pay solution is fully integrated with leading payment infrastructure providers and FX partners, ensuring reliability and regulatory peace of mind.About Dunbridge FinancialDunbridge Financial is a client-first international payment provider, focused on helping businesses optimize their FX and cross-border payment processes. With a hands-on service model and a commitment to transparency, Dunbridge brings institutional-grade capabilities to growing companies across North America.

