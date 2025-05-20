Phantom Space and Secured2 Partner to Build the World’s First Seabed-to-Space Quantum-Secure Infrastructure

Redefining the Edge of Cybersecurity and Connectivity for the New Digital Frontier

Secured2 and Phantom Space are delivering the first seabed-to-space, quantum-secure® network and space-based datacenters—redefining global communication and data protection.” — Daren Klum, CEO Secured2

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a game changing leap frog to redefine global data security and communications, Phantom Space, the industry leading space transportation company led by SpaceX founding team member Jim Cantrell, and Secured2, the pioneer of physics-based quantum-secure technology, today announced a strategic partnership to launch the world’s first seabed-to-space data center and networking infrastructure.

This historic collaboration fuses Phantom Space’s advanced orbital systems, rockets, and satellites with Secured2’s patented QuantaMorphic® quantum-secure® data technology—creating a new global data infrastructure that is impenetrable to quantum decryption, signal interception, authentication breaches and mathematical brute force hacks.

“We’re not just building rockets—we’re building the next generation end-to-end data system,” said Jim Cantrell, CEO of Phantom Space and a key architect of Elon Musk’s original SpaceX team. “Together with Secured2, we’re delivering a sovereign, unbreakable layer of security that spans from seabed-to-space operations.”

“We are facing a future where every byte of data is at risk from quantum and AI-enabled attacks,” said Daren Klum, CEO of Secured2. “This partnership brings to life a fully physics-based, quantum-secure® ecosystem that protects data from the moment it’s created to the moment it’s used—no matter where on Earth, or beyond.”

The Infrastructure of the Future: Seabed. Earth. Space. Secured.

The initiative includes:

• Quantum-secure® satellite relays using Secured2’s QuantaMesh protocols for real-time global communications.

• Orbital data centers and secure hide-in-plain-sight datacenters are fortified with Secured2’s QuantaMorphic® shrink, shred, secure, and restore technology.

• End-to-end encrypted communications with zero-trust architecture and full-spectrum cyber defense.

• Critical command layer capabilities for militaries, governments, financial systems, autonomous platforms, and secure AI operations.

A Digital Wake-Up Call

“This is our generation’s digital Dunkirk,” Klum declared. “We’re not patching a broken, weaponized Internet—we’re building a totally new tech stack designed to carry us safely into the post-quantum and AI future.”

This breakthrough infrastructure reflects the mindset championed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who once said: “Every two days now we create as much information as we did from the dawn of civilization up until 2003… The real trick is to leapfrog ahead.”

Phantom Space and Secured2 aren’t just keeping up—they’re leapfrogging the status quo with disruptive technologies that redefine the very foundation of digital infrastructure. As we race into an uncertain future, they’re building what comes next.

About Phantom Space

Phantom Space is a space transportation company building rockets, satellites, and space systems designed to make space accessible, affordable, and fast. Led by industry veteran and former SpaceX founding team member Jim Cantrell, Phantom is redefining the speed and cost of reaching orbit. Learn more at: www.phantomspace.com

About Secured2

Secured2 is a cybersecurity innovator developing the world’s first quantum-secure data protection and communication systems based on the laws of physics—not mathematics. Its patented QuantaMorphic® technology is setting the new global standard for secure, AI-safe, and quantum-secure® data systems. Learn more at: www.secured2.com

