Dennis M. Sobolik 1931 - 2025

Dennis M. Sobolik, 93, of Hallock, Minn., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Kittson Memorial Nursing Home.



Dennis was born on Sept. 16 ,1931, in Fordville, N.D., to D.J. and Belle Sobolik. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith, and upon graduation from high school, enlisted in the U.S. Army, and later served in the Korean War. Dennis lived a life dedicated to service and demonstrated an unwavering devotion to faith, family, and community.



Dennis was united in marriage to Marlene (Olson) on Jan. 28, 1956. Upon earning his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of North Dakota, they moved to Hallock in 1959, when Dennis began practicing law with Lyman Brink. He served his law profession with distinction for 50 years.



Dennis and Marlene enjoyed 46 years together. They raised four children and enjoyed time with their grandchildren. They were fond of traveling, which included their passion for Operation Bootstrap in Africa. They appreciated their summers at their cabin on Arneson’s Rocky Point Resort, until her passing in 2002. On Feb. 9, 2003, Dennis married Cynthia (Blomquist). They enjoyed wintering in Arizona and never missed an opportunity to celebrate with family and friends.



Dennis was a man of broad commitments and leadership. He balanced a successful law and banking career with a deep dedication to public service. Dennis was honored as a Leading American Attorney and was a board member of Karlstad State Bank, Argyle State Bank and Crookston National Bank. He served 46 years on the Kittson County Fair Board and 25 years on the Kittson Memorial Foundation. He was a trustee of Gustavus Adolphus College and Northwestern Theological Seminary. For a period of time, Dennis took a special interest in politics, acting as a floor leader for Walter Mondale. During his down time, Dennis had a special love for farming and tending to his cattle.



Dennis is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Bradley Sobolik daughter, Cara (Kelly) Plaine, and daughter-in-law Jane (Mike) Sobolik Kelly; grandchildren, Emily (Robert) Gunnarson, Jason (Jill) Sobolik, Cassie (Brad) Smith, Anna (Jared) Woinarowicz, Stacy (Ben) Diamond, Brett (Molly) Sobolik, Maia (Colin) Beger, Olivia (Jared) Sherlock, Austin Plaine, Elizabeth Plaine, Soren Blomquist Eggerling, and Finn Blomquist Eggerling; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Joann Aamoth, brother, Bob (Daphne) Sobolik; Paul (Kristin Eggerling) Blomquist, Jon Blomquist, Kathy Blomquist (Andy Trull); and many beloved nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Marlene; daughter, Janet, son, Blake, and daughter-in-law, Wendy; his parents; and sisters, Sharlene Schultz and Shirley Aarff.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hallock. Visitation was at 10 a.m., with the service after at 11 a.m. Interment took place at Greenwood Cemetery of Hallock immediately following the service.

