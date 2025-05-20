Dogginstix®️ Offers Premium Tripe Dog Treats with 100% Natural, Ethically Sourced Ingredients

Ocala, FL-based company now offers a wholesome pet treat line featuring naturally processed tripe products for dogs nationwide.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogginstix®, a premier provider of handcrafted pet treats based in Ocala, Florida, has announced the expansion of its product lineup to include premium tripe dog treats. The company's new offerings feature 100% natural, ethically sourced ingredients, continuing its commitment to providing wholesome treat options for pets nationwide.

The new tripe product line includes three sizes of braided beef tripe treats: 6-inch cases (30 treats), 12-inch cases (15 treats), and 24-inch cases (15 treats). All products feature tripe sourced from animals raised on open pastures through partnerships with trusted farmers who maintain ethical livestock practices.

"We're excited to expand our natural treat offerings with these premium tripe products," said Mr. Ahmet Karagoz, President of Dogginstix®. "Our commitment to using only the finest natural ingredients extends to this new line, where we've maintained our strict quality standards and ethical sourcing practices."

According to the company, tripe – the stomach lining of grazing animals like cows – provides dogs with a natural chewing experience while supporting healthy skin and coat maintenance. The treats undergo gentle processing methods designed to retain their natural qualities without adding artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

Dogginstix® emphasizes its transparent approach to ingredient sourcing and quality control. The company maintains relationships with farmers who raise livestock on open pastures, ensuring complete confidence in ingredient quality. Each batch of treats is handcrafted using slow baking and dehydration techniques to preserve natural flavors and nutrients.

Commitment to Natural Ingredients and Quality

The Ocala -based company differentiates itself through its dedication to transparency and natural ingredients. All treats are created without preservatives, fillers, or additives, following recipes refined over time to ensure both taste and nutritional value.

"Our primary focus remains creating treats that are nutritionally beneficial while being palatable for pets," Karagoz explained. "We believe the best treats start with the best ingredients, which is why we maintain such close relationships with our farmers."

The company's manufacturing process emphasizes meticulous attention to detail, with each batch handcrafted by dedicated bakers. This approach ensures consistent quality while promoting good oral health through the treats' natural texture and chewing properties.

Serving Pet Store Owners Nationwide

Dogginstix® serves dog pet food store owners throughout the United States, offering support services to retail partners. The company provides competitive pricing and dedicated support for wholesale partners seeking to offer premium, natural dog treats to their customers.

For retailers interested in stocking these new tripe treats, Dogginstix® maintains a straightforward ordering process supported by knowledgeable customer service representatives available Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM EST.

Customer Satisfaction and Return Policy

The company maintains a customer-focused approach with a transparent return policy. Products may be returned within seven days of delivery if packaging remains unopened and intact. Customers must obtain a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) number through email at help@dogginstix.com before initiating returns.

All returns must be received within three weeks of notification, with customers responsible for return shipping costs. The company issues refunds for unused merchandise value without charging restocking or repackaging fees. This policy reflects Dogginstix®'s commitment to customer satisfaction while maintaining safety standards for all products.

Special Offers for New Customers

To introduce these new tripe treats to the market, Dogginstix® currently offers new customers 10% off their first order using code OFF10. Additionally, all products qualify for free shipping with no code required, making it easier for pet owners to experience the quality of their natural treats.

"We want to ensure pet owners can easily access our products," added Karagoz. "These promotional offers reflect our confidence in the quality of our tripe treats and our commitment to building lasting relationships with our customers."

For more information about Dogginstix® and its premium tripe dog treats, visit https://dogginstix.com/ or contact the company at +1 252-655-8882. Additional resources and pet care insights are available on the company's blog at https://dogginstix.com/blogs/blog.

About Dogginstix®

Based in Ocala, Florida, Dogginstix® (https://dogginstix.com/about-us) is dedicated to crafting wholesome, natural pet treats. Founded by passionate pet owners, the company prioritizes quality ingredients, innovative production techniques, and exceptional customer service. Dogginstix® offers a diverse range of treats catering to various dietary needs and preferences, all made with love and care for pets nationwide.

