Trump's Middle East Approach, the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, and the Future of US Statecraft – with Amb. Dennis Ross

Ambassador Dennis Ross joins host Brian Katulis to break down what President Trump's recent trip through Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar revealed about the administration's approach to foreign policy in the Middle East—and what it means for the future of the region. They discuss the significance and substance behind the announced mega-deals, what’s really going on with Iran and the Houthi ceasefire, and how Trump is handling relations with Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Amb. Ross also reflects on the art of diplomacy and his new book Statecraft 2.0: What America Needs to Lead in a Multipolar World (Oxford University Press, 2025), examining what effective statecraft looks like in a more constrained, multipolar world. From backchannel negotiations to strategic missteps in Libya and Syria, the conversation offers a rich look at how US foreign policy has evolved—and what it takes to get it right.

Recorded May 16, 2025