Judge Mattson retirement celebration set for June 2nd.

A retirement celebration in honor of North Central Judicial District Judge Douglas L. Mattson will be held on June 2nd at the Ward County Courthouse in Minot.  The event will run from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM on the First Floor of the courthouse in Courtroom 101.

