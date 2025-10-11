Judge Marina Spahr Investiture Photos from Oct. 10

The formal Investiture Ceremony for Judge Marina Spahr was held on October 10, 2025 at the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck. Current Supreme Court Justices, District court judges and many other supporters were present for the investiture.

Judge Spahr had served as an assistant attorney general and director of the North Dakota Medicaid Fraud Control Unit within the Attorney General’s Office since 2019. Prior to that, she served nearly four years as a senior assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney, specializing in felony-level crimes with direct victim impact. From 1994 to 2015, Spahr worked in private practice in Carrington and Cooperstown, specializing in family law, real estate, probate and contracts, among other areas. During that time, she also served as a state’s attorney or assistant state’s attorney in Pembina, Wells, Griggs and Steele counties, and as a special assistant state’s attorney for Barnes, Eddy, Foster, McLean and Ward counties.

Presiding Judge Cynthia Feland welcomed attendees and explained the importance and meaning of the investiture ceremony.

Chris Joseph, the General Counsel for the office of the Governor, commented on the strengths and skills of Judge Spahr, as noted by many of her peers.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley spoke of Judge Spahr's experience working in the Attorney General's office.

Fargo attorney and friend Alisha Ankers assisted with the presentation of the robe.

Deb Hoffarth of the State Bar Association of North Dakota (SBAND) presented Judge Spahr with a gavel on behalf of SBAND.

Judge Spahr takes the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Jon Jensen.

Judge Spahr thanked members of her family for their support over the years, and noted the support of other attorneys and judges throughout the years as an attorney.