Incorta Announces “Incorta Connect,” Expanding Access to Live Data Integration with Modular Scalability

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the most efficient data integration platform, today introduced Incorta Connect , a new offering that provides a more accessible way for organizations to deliver live, harmonized data for analytics and AI. Built on a modular foundation, Incorta Connect offers a simple and fast entry point into powerful data integration capabilities, with the flexibility to scale and unlock advanced features over time. This new solution empowers teams to start with what they need today and expand as their data and analytics requirements evolve.

Built on the same engine trusted by global enterprises like Broadcom, Sketchers, and Shutterfly, Incorta Connect enables rapid and low-code data integration from any source system, including Oracle, SAP and other ERP, CRM, legacy, and cloud platforms, directly into modern destinations such as Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Power BI, and Tableau.

“Incorta Connect brings our signature innovation–live, detailed data delivery from complex systems like Oracle and SAP–and makes it available to a broader market,” said Ashwin Warrier, VP and Head of Product at Incorta. “It’s a faster entry point that lets teams solve their most pressing data challenges now, while giving them a clear and scalable path forward.”

Live Data from Any Source, to Any Destination—In Days, Not Months

Incorta Connect is purpose-built for companies that want fast, reliable access to source-level business data without the time, cost, and complexity of traditional ETL pipelines.

With Direct Data Mapping®, schema-aware automation, and hundreds of native connectors, Incorta Connect enables:

3–5 day implementation (vs. 4–10 weeks for traditional platforms)

Live data updates in minutes, not hours or days

Full support for multi-source data harmonization across ERP, CRM, and legacy systems

Low-code, no-code experience that reduces IT burden

Destination-agnostic delivery to cloud warehouses, lakehouses, and BI tools

Transparent pricing model designed to deliver the best total cost of ownership (TCO) and fastest time to value, at any scale

Incorta Connect is not a limited or stripped-down version. It’s the same high-performance platform offered, with modular flexibility to support a broader range of use cases and teams.

“Operational excellence depends on fast, reliable access to high-quality data,” said Andy Nallappan, President and Chief Operating Officer at Cloud Software Group. “Incorta Connect eliminates latency, reduces pipeline complexity, and gives us the agility to make smarter decisions with less overhead.”

Use Case Spotlight: Oracle to BigQuery

A Fortune 500 global CPG company faced mounting complexity in extracting Oracle Fusion data into Google BigQuery. Legacy ETL tools required heavy coding, constant maintenance, and a large data team, yet still failed to meet the business need for fast, reliable access to financial and supply chain data.

Incorta Connect changed that, fast.

Using Incorta’s Direct Data Mapping technology, the company went from proof of concept to production in weeks, delivering analytics-ready Oracle data to BigQuery in just 10 weeks with a lean team. Incorta handled schema changes automatically, tracked deletions, maintained referential integrity, and enabled incremental refreshes every five minutes, something legacy tools couldn’t do without significant custom effort.

This level of automation, scale, and speed in Oracle-to-BigQuery delivery is rare, unlocking real-time insight without the overhead of traditional ETL.

Built for Modular Growth

Incorta Connect supports a modular growth model, making it easy to start with live data delivery and expand into analytics, visualization, or AI-powered use cases over time. This approach helps organizations realize faster time to value while significantly reducing the total cost of ownership compared to traditional ETL and data pipeline solutions. Use cases include:

ERP modernization: Streamline Oracle or SAP data migration to the cloud

Analytics-ready pipelines: Feed Power BI, Tableau, and Looker with real-time, governed data

AI & machine learning: Deliver high-fidelity training data for forecasting and predictive models

Financial operations: Enable faster close, improved compliance, and more accurate reporting

With its low-code approach and end-to-end observability, Incorta Connect gives users full control over their data journey—from ingestion to insight. Learn more about Incorta Connect’s pricing, capabilities, and deployment options at incorta.com/incorta-connect or reach out to the Incorta team at incorta.com/demo .

About Incorta

Incorta is the first and only open data delivery platform that enables real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record—without the need for complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, enterprise teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. Incorta's unmatched efficiency shortens time to value and lowers total cost of ownership, helping data teams move at the speed of business. For more information, please visit www.incorta.com.

