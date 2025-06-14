VSTS Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vestis Corporation

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) securities between May 2, 2024 and May 6, 2025. Vestis is a North American company that provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Vestis Corporation (VSTS) Misled Investors regarding Customer Growth

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that Vestis would be unable to execute on planned strategic initiatives to drive purported improvements to the customer experience and its onboarding efforts in order to drive new customer growth, increased customer retention, and increased revenue from existing customers. The complaint alleges that these statements caused stockholders to purchase Vestis' securities at artificially inflated prices.

According to the complaint, on May 7, 2025, Vestis announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, withdrew its revenue and growth guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 that fell significantly below market expectations. The Company attributed its poor results partially to “lost business in excess of new business,” but primarily on “lower adds over stops, which is how we describe volume changes with our existing customers.” The Company attributed its decision to pull full-year guidance and provide disappointing third quarter targets to the “increasingly uncertain macro environment.”

On this news, the price of Vestis' common stock fell from a closing market price of $8.71 per share on May 6, 2025, to $5.44 per share on May 7, 2025, a decline of about 37.54% in the span of just a single day.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Vestis Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file a motion for lead plaintiff by August 8, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Vestis Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.