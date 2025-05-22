For Immediate Release: Llinas Law Announces Strategic Rebrand to 'Iron Chris'

Attorney J. Christopher Llinas

Llinas Law rebrands as Iron Chris, embracing strength and strategy with a new identity and upcoming relocation to Middlesex County, Connecticut.

Rebranding to Iron Chris is more than a name change—it’s about embodying the tenacity and vigor that our firm brings to the fight for each case.” — Attorney J. Christopher Llinas

MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Llinas Law, known for its strong defense in criminal court and immigration cases, is excited to announce its rebranding to ' Iron Chris '. This change reflects a new era for the firm, emphasizing the resilience and determination at the core of its operations. The rebrand will be complemented by a relocation to Middlesex County in June, promising expanded accessibility for Connecticut residents.Founder and former prosecutor J. Christopher Llinas , whose participation in Ironman triathlons and marathons exemplifies his commitment to endurance and excellence, remarks, "The essence of our rebranding to Iron Chris is more than a name change—it’s about embodying the tenacity and vigor that our firm brings to the fight for each case. This spirit of perseverance is what fuels our team to vigorously defend and support our clients and their families."Key Transition Details:Former Brand Name: Llinas LawNew Brand Name: Iron ChrisScheduled Relocation: Middlesex County, CT in JuneNew Website: https://ironchris.com Phone: 860-530-1781As Iron Chris, the firm will continue to offer rigorous legal representation, now under a brand that resonates with the strength and fortitude required to handle complex legal challenges.All current and prospective clients are encouraged to visit the new website, to explore the resources available and familiarize themselves with the enhancements that Iron Chris will bring to its service offerings.About Iron Chris: Iron Chris is a Connecticut Criminal Defense & Immigration Law Firm delivering experienced legal services in both criminal defense and immigration law. Led by J. Christopher Llinas, an attorney as tenacious in legal advocacy as he is in his athletic pursuits, Iron Chris is dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for its clients through dedication, rigorous defense, and strategic legal approaches.For Media Inquiries: admin@ironchris.com

