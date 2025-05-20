Mexico Road Freight Transport Market to Reach USD 59.02 Billion by 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence - Market Intelligence | Research & Advisory Firm

The report covers Mexico road freight transport market insights, and it is segmented by end-user industry, destination, containerization, goods configuration.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report on the Mexico Road Freight Transport Market by Mordor Intelligence, the market is estimated at USD 45.73 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% to reach USD 59.02 billion by 2030. According to Mordor Intelligence , the Mexico Road Freight Transport Market is deeply tied to the country’s role in North American trade. Trucks remain the backbone of cargo transportation, particularly for goods flowing between Mexico and the United States. Electrical machinery, automotive parts, and retail goods continue to top the list of transported commodities. Growth is further supported by the government’s commitment to expanding highways and rural access routes. The boom in retail logistics and nearshoring trends has raised demand for efficient truckload services and last-mile delivery.Australia: Steady Growth Backed by Domestic Consumption and E-commerceAustralia Road Freight Transport Market is valued at USD 43.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 53.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.20%.According to Mordor Intelligence, Australia’s road freight network is central to its supply chain. With vast geographical distances and decentralized population hubs, trucking remains the most reliable mode for domestic cargo. Demand is rising for temperature-controlled logistics due to increased food exports and health-related shipments. Retail trade is also fueling growth, with regional warehouses and distribution centers scaling operations to support online retail.Rising fuel costs and sustainability targets are driving innovation in fleet efficiency. Companies are investing in vehicle tracking, telematics, and low-emission trucks to comply with evolving environmental standards while improving delivery timelines. The inland transport corridors of New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria are seeing the highest traffic volumes.Get insights into the - Australia Road Freight Transport Market Europe: Market Consolidation and Technology Define the FutureEurope Road Freight Transport Market is estimated at USD 514.4 billion in 2025 and grow to USD 601.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.18%.According to Mordor Intelligence, the Europe Road freight sector is evolving amid regulatory pressure and demand for cleaner transport. The European Green Deal is pushing logistics companies to upgrade fleets and reduce emissions. Germany, France, and the Netherlands remain dominant markets, thanks to robust infrastructure and strong manufacturing exports.Technology adoption is reshaping operations across the continent. From route optimization software to load-matching platforms, digitalization is reducing empty backhauls and improving delivery efficiency. Freight corridors like Rotterdam-Hamburg and Munich-Milan are being optimized for high-volume transit.The market is also seeing greater consolidation. Small and mid-sized carriers are merging or forming partnerships to compete with pan-European operators. This shift is expected to enhance network coverage and reduce logistics costs for end clients.Read more about the Europe Road Freight Transport Market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/europe-road-freight-transport-market?utm_source=einpr India: Expanding Network and Policy Reform Fuel Double-Digit GainsIndia Road Freight Transport Market is forecast to grow from USD 153.9 billion in 2025 to USD 236.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.95%.India is experiencing the fastest growth among the four markets. A surge in domestic consumption, increased industrial output, and government-led infrastructure initiatives are accelerating freight activity. The Bharatmala Pariyojana, aimed at strengthening national highway corridors, is a game changer for logistics firms.The adoption of digital freight platforms is rising rapidly. SMEs and owner-operators, which dominate India’s trucking sector, are using app-based solutions for load discovery, fuel tracking, and fleet management. E-commerce is also playing a critical role, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where demand for delivery services is surging.Logistics parks, multimodal transport zones, and warehousing hubs are being developed across India, reducing transit delays and improving cargo handling efficiency. GST reforms have also streamlined interstate freight operations, reducing travel time and enhancing route flexibility.Get insights into the - India Road Freight Transport Market Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Strategic FocusMarket participants in the road freight sector are focused on scalability and service quality. In all four regions, companies that can balance operational efficiency with adaptability will be best positioned to grow. Cross-border corridors, integrated warehousing, and smart fleet management are expected to dominate boardroom discussions.Investors, policymakers, and logistics managers must monitor regional developments closely while aligning with global trade shifts. As supply chains become more dynamic, road freight will remain the link that ensures goods get from origin to consumer—on time, cost-effectively, and sustainably.ConclusionMexico road freight transport market is on a strong growth path, driven by infrastructure upgrades, cross-border trade, and rising demand from key sectors like manufacturing and retail. With increased focus on digitalization and efficiency, companies that invest in modern fleets and smart logistics solutions will stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.Read more about the Mexico Road Freight Transport Market at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mexico-road-freight-transport-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. 