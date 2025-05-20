Submit Release
Police release fourth quarter crime statistics, 23 May

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, together with the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, will present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (1 January 2025 – 31 March 2025).

The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Friday, 23 May 2025
Time: 10:00 
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the South African Government social media channels on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA&nbsp;
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA  
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

For more information, contact Ministry Spokesperson:
Kamogelo Mogotsi 
Cell: 076 523 0085

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe
Spokesperson for the SAPS 
Cell: 082 040 8808

#GovZAUpdates 
 

