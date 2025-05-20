Police release fourth quarter crime statistics, 23 May
The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, together with the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, will present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (1 January 2025 – 31 March 2025).
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Friday, 23 May 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield
Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the South African Government social media channels on the links below:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
For more information, contact Ministry Spokesperson:
Kamogelo Mogotsi
Cell: 076 523 0085
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe
Spokesperson for the SAPS
Cell: 082 040 8808
