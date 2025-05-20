Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,497 in the last 365 days.

A statement from state School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on the passing of State Representative Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-Wahpeton, the vice chair of the North Dakota House Education Committee

Like her friends and colleagues, I was stunned to learn of the passing of state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck. Cindy was a fierce supporter of K-12 education, as well as a wise and trusted legislative adviser, confidant, and my friend, from the beginning of my tenure as state school superintendent a dozen years ago. As vice chair of the North Dakota House Education Committee, Rep. Schreiber-Beck was tireless in her work to produce better education policy, and she had the welfare of students and their families foremost in her mind. She will be sorely missed in the Capitol and in southeastern North Dakota, where she was a longtime community leader.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A statement from state School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on the passing of State Representative Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-Wahpeton, the vice chair of the North Dakota House Education Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more