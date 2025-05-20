Snap-tite Hose Launches Grant Services Support Program for Fire Departments Nationwide

Snap-tite Grant Services Program Launched Snap-tite Hose logo Breanna Adams, Snap-tite Grants Specialist

Program now offered to provide expert assistance to help fire departments nationwide secure critical funding for equipment and safety needs.

By offering comprehensive grant support, we're providing solutions to help departments overcome financial barriers and serve our communities more effectively.” — Jim Novinsky, CEO

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snap-tite Hose , a leading manufacturer of high-performance fire hoses, has announced the launch of its Grant Services Support program designed to help fire departments overcome critical funding challenges. This new initiative provides comprehensive grant writing assistance for the nation's 27,000+ fire departments, with a particular focus on supporting volunteer organizations that comprise 70% of all departments nationwide.The company's expanded services address the growing financial pressures faced by fire departments across America, especially in states like Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania, where more than 96% of departments operate with volunteer staff."This shift is part of our evolution," explains Jim Novinsky , CEO of Snap-tite. "We are pivoting from only manufacturing fire hose to actively supporting the mission of the fire service. By offering comprehensive grant support, we're providing solutions to help departments overcome financial barriers and serve our communities more effectively."Snap-tite Hose's Grant Services Support program includes:• Expert identification of relevant federal and state funding opportunities, including FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program• Guidance on equipment and projects typically receiving funding approval• Assistance with navigating complex application processes• Strategic support to significantly improve funding success rates• Ongoing consultation throughout the grant lifecycleLeading this initiative is Breanna Adams, Snap-tite's dedicated Grants Specialist with extensive background in community support and nonprofit grant writing."Budget constraints should never compromise your team's safety or effectiveness," Adams noted. "Our goal is to help departments access critical funding opportunities that might otherwise seem out of reach."This initiative reinforces Snap-tite Hose's transition from equipment manufacturer to mission partner for fire service organizations. The company recognizes that many departments, especially volunteer organizations, face unique funding challenges that can impact their ability to maintain essential equipment and safety standards."Whether departments need to replace aging equipment or invest in new technology, we're committed to helping them find the funding to make it happen," said Novinsky. "This program represents our dedication to supporting the fire service community beyond just providing quality hose products."For more information about Snap-tite Hose's Grant Services Support Program or to schedule a consultation with Breanna Adams, fire departments can visit SnaptiteHose.com/GrantServices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.