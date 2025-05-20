Blackstone eIT Partners with Nintex to Create AI-Powered Risk Supervisor

UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackstone eIT, the global leader in AI vision and edge intelligence, today announced it has partnered with Nintex, a global leader in AI-powered process automation and application development, to merge real-time AI monitoring with workflow automation technology.

Through the partnership, Blackstone eIT will provide a new and unique platform that enables businesses across several industries including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and Food & Convenience Retail to detect, respond to, and resolve risks in real time. Acting as an always-on digital supervisor, the platform uses AI to help improve worker safety, security, and compliance, detect missing PPE, physical hazards, and unsafe behaviour. IoT sensors monitor the status of production lines, such as equipment failures, overheating, or abnormal vibrations. Nintex Workflow creates workflows, automates alerts, issues corrective actions, and helps establish full audit trails based on the AI-powered computer vision and IoT insights provided within the platform.

“Our mission is to make real-time AI practical and actionable across industries,” comments Noumane Zerouali, VP of BD and GTM at Blackstone eIT. “By embedding intelligence at the edge and pairing it with Nintex’s workflow automation engine, we’re delivering a platform that doesn’t just detect problems but one that helps solve them, quickly. For the first time, businesses across many industries can reduce operational and safety risks with unprecedented speed and accuracy.”

Similarly, security and compliance are also enhanced through the platform, detecting unauthorised access to areas or perimeter breaches. With computer vision, the platform can identify spills, blocked exits, or environmental hazards, and automatically dispatch cleaning crews to improve resolution times, ensure accountability, and help users align with regulatory requirements. Additionally, businesses can more easily prepare audit records and eliminate the need for manual monitoring, while also helping lower operational costs and delivering scalable, intelligent oversight across operations.

“At their core, risk, safety, and compliance are process problems,” said Christian Lucarelli, Vice President and Head of Global Partner Strategy at Nintex. “By combining AI-powered insights from Blackstone eIT with intelligent workflow automation from Nintex, businesses now have a powerful platform that enables users to easily manage risk, reduce costs, and increase compliance.”

Blackstone eIT will be at BOOTH H2.2-51 at GITEX Europe, Berlin, 21-23rd May 2025.

