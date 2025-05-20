A statement from state School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on the passing of State Representative Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-Wahpeton, the vice chair of the North Dakota House Education Committee

Like her friends and colleagues, I was stunned to learn of the passing of state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck. Cindy was a fierce supporter of K-12 education, as well as a wise and trusted legislative adviser, confidant, and my friend, from the beginning of my tenure as state school superintendent a dozen years ago. As vice chair of the North Dakota House Education Committee, Rep. Schreiber-Beck was tireless in her work to produce better education policy, and she had the welfare of students and their families foremost in her mind. She will be sorely missed in the Capitol and in southeastern North Dakota, where she was a longtime community leader.

