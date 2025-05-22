Drezily AI Connects Fashion Brands to the Right Shoppers

Drezily AI-Powered Product Discovery

Drezily uses AI powered search to help users shop easily and deliver most relevant products across stores, helping brands connect with the right shoppers.

Brands need to rethink marketing strategies and focus on delivering truly personalized experiences, rather than overwhelming users with excessive ads” — Divya Manjari, Founder and CEO of Drezily

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The digital promise of the "endless aisle" was once considered e-commerce’s greatest advantage. Yet, for both consumers and brands, it has created an unintended challenge: choice paralysis. Instead of making shopping easier, overwhelming product selections contribute to abandoned carts—74% of shoppers leave without purchasing due to too many options, according to a BoF and McKinsey survey.Compounding this issue is the inefficiency of on-site search in most ecommerce platform, despite being the primary product discovery tool for online shoppers. A staggering 80% are dissatisfied with the search experience and leave the site as a result due to irrelevant results, noted in the same survey. Most search queries loads a millions of irrelevant products and any descriptive or natural language search queries rarely work at all.At the same time, the marketing landscape has evolved dramatically. Social media, influencer culture, and viral content have reshaped how consumers engage with brands. Yet, rising ad costs and declining returns have made traditional online marketing unsustainable for many fashion retailers. Consumers now expect hyper-personalized, AI-driven experiences like the social media and AI tools they use daily. “Brands need to rethink marketing strategies and focus on delivering truly personalized experiences, rather than overwhelming users with excessive ads,” says Divya Manjari, Founder and CEO of Drezily Refining Product Discovery Through Conversational AIWhile large retailers have embraced AI-powered search and personalization, mid-sized and independent fashion brands often lack the resources to do the same. Implementing sophisticated AI requires deep technical expertise and significant investment, creating a barrier to adoption. Yet, consumer demand is clear—82% of shoppers want AI to simplify product discovery and reduce the time spent researching purchases, according to a Google survey.Drezily solves this by offering brands instant access to advanced AI-powered discovery without the complexity. Built for intuitive shopping, Drezily moves beyond basic keyword search, leveraging generative AI, machine learning, and computer vision to understand shopper intent.Drezily interprets nuanced user intent expressed through natural language queries (via text or chat) and visual inspiration (image uploads). Users can articulate detailed needs, such as "find me a sustainable silk midi dress for a summer wedding," or upload an image of an outfit they love. Drezily interprets these requests to show highly relevant products from its curated catalog of onboarded brand partners.As shoppers interact with the platform, the recommendations become even more personalized, driving higher engagement and conversions. By removing the friction from both search and marketing, Drezily empowers fashion brands to be discovered by the right shoppers at the right moment.Value for Partnered BrandsFor fashion brands, partnering with Drezily provides significant advantages in today's competitive market. Fashion brands—especially mid-sized and independent labels—are facing two major roadblocks in today’s digital marketplace. First, adopting advanced AI-driven solutions to enhance shopping experiences, such as smarter search and personalized recommendations, is complex and costly. It requires deep technical expertise and significant investment, making it out of reach for many brands. Second, traditional digital marketing tactics, like social media content creation and paid advertising, are delivering diminishing returns. These methods are becoming increasingly expensive while failing to convert casual browsers into actual buyers.Drezily is redefining how brands connect with shoppers. As an AI-driven shopping platform , Drezily takes on the heavy lifting—leveraging advanced natural language and visual search technology to understand exactly what consumers are looking for. Brands can seamlessly integrate their products to Drezily through an effortless, automated onboarding process, gaining instant access to cutting-edge AI capabilities.Rather than relying on expensive, low-converting ads, Drezily helps brands get their products in front of shoppers with real purchase intent. When a user searches for something specific—like a “aqua blue floral summer dress”—Drezily instantly surfaces the most relevant options from its partner brands. This ensures that products are discovered by customers at the precise moment they are ready to buy. Once shoppers find what they love, they are directed straight to the brand’s website to complete the purchase. By bridging the gap between brands and high-intent shoppers, Drezily offers a smarter, more effective way to drive sales—without the challenges of AI implementation or the inefficiencies of traditional marketing.Having launched its beta in December, Drezily is now actively expanding its brand partnerships and growing its user community, focused on creating a more direct and relevant path between shoppers and the fashion items they seek.

