Alex Rozwadowski Shares Expert Insights on Real Estate Pricing Strategies in 2025

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the real estate market evolves rapidly in response to shifting economic conditions and buyer expectations, Alex Rozwadowski, CEO and Partner at CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate, is shedding light on how sellers and agents can better price properties in 2025. Drawing from over two decades of hands-on experience across residential and commercial sectors, Rozwadowski offers a practical perspective grounded in market knowledge and strategic discipline.Alex Rozwadowski emphasizes the importance of clarity, timing, and buyer psychology when setting a listing price. “The biggest mistake sellers make is pricing emotionally or based on what they 'need' from the sale. The market doesn’t respond to need—it responds to value, perception, and demand,” Rozwadowski states. “It’s critical to look at recent comparables, understand hyper-local trends, and be willing to adjust if you’re not seeing activity within the first two weeks.”Rozwadowski’s guidance reflects the kind of insight that both seasoned agents and first-time sellers seek in today’s fluctuating market. With interest rates in flux and affordability tightening, buyers are more selective and data-savvy than ever. This means traditional pricing methods, such as listing slightly above recent comps, may no longer be effective. Instead, the emphasis is now on precision, flexibility, and clear market alignment.He recommends conducting a pre-listing pricing audit that includes evaluating nearby inventory, analyzing pending sales timelines, and even testing price sensitivity before going live. “In this market, every listing needs to be treated like a launch. Presentation and pricing must work together to create urgency,” he explains.Rozwadowski also addresses the strategic use of pricing brackets, such as listing at $499,000 rather than $505,000, to improve visibility in online searches and attract buyers who filter based on budget thresholds. He also cautions against excessive price reductions, which can send negative signals to the market. “You don’t get a second chance at a first impression,” he notes. “Overpricing out of the gate can do more harm than underpricing—buyers today are informed, fast-moving, and skeptical of properties that linger.” Alex Rozwadowski brings a unique perspective shaped by a global career. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and later raised in the U.S., he is a former Army Ranger and a graduate of Georgia State University. His professional journey spans international banking with Rothschild Private Bank in Zurich to founding one of the largest real estate brokerages in the Chattahoochee Valley and Auburn region. CENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate, which he co-founded in 2003, now boasts over 130 agents and handled more than 1,400 real estate transactions in a single year.His commercial portfolio includes marquee deals such as the $20 million sale of the Chastain Apartments in Atlanta and site acquisitions for brands like Waffle House and Wendy’s. Fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, Rozwadowski is recognized for his data-driven approach and ability to navigate complex negotiations in both residential and commercial contexts.As the industry continues to respond to demographic shifts, economic pressures, and evolving buyer preferences, agents and sellers are seeking actionable insights that go beyond surface-level trends. The strategies outlined by Rozwadowski are already being adopted by professionals across the Southeast who want to gain a competitive edge.About CENTURY 21 Premier Real EstateCENTURY 21 Premier Real Estate is a full-service brokerage operating across Georgia and Alabama, with headquarters in Columbus, GA. The company specializes in residential, commercial, and property management services and is known for its agent-first culture, community involvement, and consistent transaction volume across multiple markets.

