How 3E’s bankable advisory helped GreenYellow secure €49M for a 116 MW solar portfolio in Poland

GreenYellow has successfully secured €49M for its 116 MW solar portfolio in Poland, thanks to the independent technical due diligence conducted by 3E.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenYellow and 3E rethink solar portfolio Due DiligenceGreenYellow, a global leader in decentralised energy transition, has successfully secured €49M for its 116 MW solar portfolio in Poland, thanks to the independent technical due diligence conducted by 3E. This milestone strengthens GreenYellow’s commitment to expanding renewable energy solutions in Poland and beyond.A unique rooftop portfolioThe portfolio comprises over 2,318 rooftop PV self-consumption plants, installed on Biedronka supermarkets nationwide, Poland’s largest retail chain. Owned by GreenYellow Polska, a subsidiary of GreenYellow France, this initiative reflects the growing synergy between renewable energy and commercial real estate, enabling large-scale clean energy generation directly at the point of use.A map of the country3E’s new approach: driving bankability through scalable technical insightAs part of the refinancing process led by Crédit Agricole, GreenYellow engaged 3E to perform a comprehensive technical due diligence, ensuring the project's viability, risk mitigation and investment confidence.3E conducted an in-depth yield assessment for each project in the portfolio, using a mass calculation approach to ensure fast, high-precision results. Leveraging its irradiation data and its SynaptiQ digital twin technology, 3E provided a robust performance model, assessing production values over a 15-year horizon while accounting for portfolio effect gains. This was complemented by a full Technical Due Diligence (TDD), including technology and design reviews, EPC and O&M assessments, site visits and an operational risk evaluation, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of each asset's performance and risk profile.“Supporting innovative, decentralised energy projects like GreenYellow’s solar portfolio in Poland is a strong reflection of our commitment to financing the energy transition. The robust due diligence and analytical depth provided by 3E gave us full clarity on the risk profile and performance expectations of the portfolio,” said Valentin Frechu, Renewable Energy Investment Analyst, at Crédit Agricole.This approach is increasingly essential, as more developers move from financing single sites to bundling large, diversified portfolios.“Securing bankable financing for such a large and distributed solar portfolio requires deep technical expertise and a data-driven approach. 3E’s independent assessment gave us and our lenders the confidence needed to move forward with this project successfully,” said Pierre Poirier, Europe Operations Director at GreenYellow.Advancing Poland’s energy transitionThis project highlights the growing role of distributed solar energy in Poland’s energy landscape. By integrating reliable solar yield projections and digital performance modeling, GreenYellow ensures long-term operational efficiency and financial resilience.About GreenYellowGreenYellow, a French company founded in 2007, has become in 18 years a major player in the energy transition in France and internationally, and a true partner of corporates and local authorities in their decarbonisation journey and quest for energy independence.As an expert in decentralised solar photovoltaic production, energy efficiency programs, energy storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, GreenYellow supports its clients across the entire value chain. The group ensures the study, financing, development and operation of assets that allow them to produce green, local and competitive energy, reduce their energy consumption, while strengthening their competitiveness.In 2024, the projects carried out by GreenYellow helped avoid the emission of 545,700 tons of CO₂ equivalent. The group also aims to achieve carbon neutrality (“Net Zero”) for scopes 1 and 2 by 2040.Operating in 15 countries across 4 continents, GreenYellow innovates by constantly enriching its unique and global platform of offers to support corporates in their transition to a more sustainable energy model and meet the challenges of climate change.About 3E3E is a leading technical advisor and SaaS provider in the renewable energy sector, offering expertise in solar, wind and energy storage projects worldwide. Their bankable assessments and advanced analytics solutions support investors, developers and operators in optimising renewable energy assets.

