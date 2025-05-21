PFAS Pollution Raises Concerns for U.S. Ecosystems and Public Health

pfas lawsuit lawyers

PFAS pollution is damaging U.S. ecosystems and endangering human health—Legal Claim Assistant offers help to those diagnosed after exposure.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” have been detected in groundwater, rivers, soil, and wildlife habitats across the United States. Their persistence in the environment and resistance to natural breakdown have raised growing concerns among environmental researchers and public health experts.PFAS have been used for decades in industrial and consumer products such as firefighting foam, non-stick coatings, and water-resistant fabrics. As awareness of their environmental footprint grows, attention is also turning to potential long-term health implications for communities exposed to contaminated water and soil.“PFAS pollution presents a dual challenge—it impacts both the environment and public health,” says Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant. “We believe individuals deserve access to reliable legal information if they’ve been affected.”Ongoing Environmental ImpactResearch from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state-level water authorities has shown that PFAS compounds can persist in natural systems for decades. They are known to bioaccumulate in fish and wildlife, and have been found in areas near military bases, airports, industrial sites, and landfills.Reports have also noted potential risks to agricultural output in areas where PFAS may have contaminated irrigation systems or livestock feed sources.Potential Health ConcernsAccording to published studies by the CDC and National Academies of Sciences, certain PFAS compounds have been associated with increased risks of several medical conditions. These include, but are not limited to:- Elevated cholesterol levels- Changes in liver enzyme levels- Thyroid disorders- Immune system effectsReproductive outcomes such as reduced fertilitySome studies have also examined potential links between long-term PFAS exposure and certain types of cancer, including kidney and testicular cancer. However, ongoing research continues to explore the extent and mechanisms of these associations.Legal Resources for Individuals Seeking GuidanceLegal Claim Assistant provides informational support to individuals seeking to understand their legal rights following potential PFAS exposure. The organization connects individuals with law firms that handle environmental exposure cases.“Our role is to help people access the legal resources they need ,” Miller adds. “We aim to make the process clear, confidential, and accessible for those who may have questions about their legal options.”About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a legal referral platform that connects individuals with experienced law firms in the areas of environmental exposure, product liability, and personal injury. The organization does not provide legal advice, but offers guidance in finding appropriate legal representation nationwide.---------------------Legal Claim Assistant Inc701 Brickell Ave Suite 1550,Miami, FL 33131,United StatesCase No. 24-1188

