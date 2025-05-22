Automotive Gears Global Market Report 2025: Market Drivers, Trends and Regional Outlook-Size and Forecasts Through 2034

Automotive Gears Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Gears Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Has Been the Automotive Gears Market Size?

The automotive gears market size has grown strongly in recent years. Witnessing an increase from $40.39 billion in 2024 to $43.56 billion in 2025, it denotes a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the industrial revolution and machinery demand, automotive industry evolution, innovation in gear design and materials, impact of world wars on the automotive industry, and rise of mass production techniques.

How Does the Future Look for Automotive Gears Market?

The automotive gears market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $58.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory shifts and emissions standards, adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques, global economic growth and vehicle production, electric mobility and sustainable transmissions, adoption of lightweight and high-strength materials. Major trends in the forecast period include demand for compact and efficient gears, transition to electrification, advancements in gearbox technology, focus on fuel efficiency and emissions, and incorporation of advanced materials.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6093&type=smp

What are the Key Growth Drivers For Automotive Gears Market?

The increasing focus on fuel efficiency is expected to propel the growth of the automotive gears market in the coming years. Fuel efficiency is a measure of how efficiently a vehicle or system uses fuel to produce energy or power concerning its performance or output. It is generally stated as the quantity of energy generated per unit of fuel spent. Automotive gears play a critical role in fuel efficiency, acting like a lever to balance engine power and vehicle speed by allowing the engine to utilize its torque more effectively, minimizing the need for constant acceleration and fuel consumption.

Who are the Leading Players in the Automotive Gears Market?

Major companies operating in the automotive gears market include Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Eaton Corporation plc, Dynamatic Technologies Limited, Dana Holding Corporation, NSK Ltd., Linamar Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Universal Auto Gears LLP, Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Gleason Corporation, Univance Corporation, Neapco Inc., Franz Morat Group, Bharat Gears Limited, IMS Gear SE & Co. KGaA, RSB Transmissions Ltd., Framo Morat GmbH & Co. KG, Precipart Group Inc., Cone Drive Operations Inc., Taiwan United Gear Co. Ltd., Atlanta Gear Works Inc., Tracey Gear & Precision Shaft Inc., Showa Corporation, B.D. Industries India Pvt. Ltd., GKN plc

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-gears-global-market-report

What are the Emerging Trends in the Automotive Gears Market?

Major companies operating in the automotive gear market are increasing their focus on introducing high-performance transmissions, such as the Jatco CVT-X, to gain a competitive edge in the market. The Jatco CVT-X is a continuously variable transmission system that is designed to improve fuel efficiency, provide smoother performance, and enhance driving dynamics in vehicles.

How is the Automotive Gears Market Segmented?

1 By Material Type: Non- Metallic Gears, Metallic Gears

2 By Vehicle: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles

3 By Product: Parallel Shaft Gears, Spur Gear, Helical Gear, Rack And Pinion Gear, Intersecting Shaft Gear, Bevel Gear, Skew Shaft Gear, Hypoid Gear, Worm Gear, Planetary Gears

4 By Application: Transmission System, Steering System, Differential System, Other System

Subsegments:

1 By Non-Metallic Gears: Plastic Gears, Composite Gears, Phenolic Gears, Rubber Gears

2 By Metallic Gears: Steel Gears, Aluminum Gears, Brass Gears, Cast Iron Gears, Stainless Steel Gears

What are the Regional Insights for the Automotive Gears Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive gears market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive gears market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The countries covered in the automotive gears market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cables-global-market-report

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-light-emitting-diode-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.