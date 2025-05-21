PFAS Chemicals Linked to Multiple Cancer Types

overview of pfas health impact

Legal Claim Assistant Urges Victims to Seek Legal Help

Too many families are left in the dark after a cancer diagnosis—PFAS exposure may be the missing piece, and we’re here to help them find answers.” — Sarah Miller, Legal specialist at Legal Claim Assistant

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing body of research has raised concerns about potential links between long-term PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) exposure and an increased risk of certain cancers. As PFAS chemicals remain present in drinking water, soil, and consumer products, Legal Claim Assistant is encouraging individuals with qualifying medical diagnoses to explore their legal rights through a no-obligation consultation.PFAS compounds have been used for decades in products such as non-stick cookware, water-resistant fabrics, and firefighting foam. Due to their chemical structure, these substances tend to accumulate in the human body and the environment over time.“We continue to hear from people facing difficult health diagnoses who are now learning about potential environmental exposures from years ago,” says Michael Torres, Legal Director at Legal Claim Assistant. “In some cases, PFAS may be a factor worth investigating further with legal guidance.”Scientific Research Highlights Areas of ConcernStudies conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and independent academic researchers have explored possible health impacts of PFAS, including hormonal disruption, immune system changes, and elevated risks of certain cancers.While research is ongoing, some epidemiological studies have examined associations between long-term PFAS exposure and conditions such as kidney cancer, testicular cancer, prostate cancer, and certain blood cancers. These findings have led to increased regulatory scrutiny and public health investigations in affected regions.Legal Guidance Available for Individuals Seeking SupportLegal Claim Assistant facilitates access to legal resources for individuals who believe they may have experienced adverse health effects following documented PFAS exposure. The organization connects individuals with law firms that handle toxic exposure and environmental litigation.“For those who have lived near industrial facilities or military installations, and later developed cancer, legal review may provide a clearer understanding of available options,” Torres adds.Who May Be Eligible for a PFAS-Related Case Review?Individuals may be eligible for a legal PFAS case review if:- They were exposed to drinking water or environments later identified as contaminated with PFAS compounds.- They have received a diagnosis of a medical condition that has been studied in relation to PFAS exposure.- They resided or worked near a location known for PFAS use or disposal, such as airports, industrial sites, or military bases.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a referral platform that connects individuals impacted by environmental hazards or product-related harm with experienced legal teams across the United States. The organization provides informational support and helps individuals take the first step toward understanding their legal rights. Legal Claim Assistant does not offer legal advice directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.