YBUOJ Launches Dynamic Cross-Border Compliance Engine to Ensure Comprehensive Transaction Compliance

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, YBUOJ Exchange officially announced the full launch of its independently developed dynamic cross-border compliance engine system. This system can automatically adjust the platform compliance parameters based on real-time changes in laws and regulations where users are located, ensuring that all trading operations are conducted within the permissible regulatory framework.





CEO Berton Hosea stated at the launch, “This is not just a technical release but a strategic deployment in deep response to global cryptocurrency industry regulatory trends.”

In the current environment where regulations are increasingly stringent, traditional methods relying on legal advisors and manual reviews are insufficient to support fast and complex cross-border trading activities. The YBUOJ concept of “compliance automation” clearly offers a more pragmatic and sustainable path for the entire industry.

The system launch also signals next steps of YBUOJ in global expansion. The platform plans to establish compliance operation centers in South America, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia to further localize platform services and implement a strategy of “operating while adapting” through communication mechanisms with local regulatory bodies.

Berton Hosea added, “As the global digital asset market matures, the clarity of regulatory frameworks will become a core standard for platforms to win user trust. The dynamic compliance engine of YBUOJ is our long-term commitment to the safety and legal rights of user assets.”

The launch of the dynamic compliance system is not only a reflection of technological innovation but also a release of values: “to make regulation the foundation for driving innovation, rather than a barrier to development.”

Since its inception, YBUOJ has adhered to a “technology-driven + compliance-first” approach. Its microservice architecture, AI-driven data engine, full-chain encryption transmission, and distributed clearing system collectively build a robust platform capable of responding to rapidly changing market environments.

In an increasingly institutionalized market nowadays, those who can first build compliance barriers will have the opportunity to occupy the absolute high ground in the next round of industry reshuffling. YBUOJ, with its dynamic cross-border compliance engine, is leading the way in this regulatory upgrade.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7243359-e51a-499f-ae0f-dad81a4dfb0d

Contact Person: Tim Schulz Email: support@ybuoj.org Website:https://www.ybuoj.org

YBUOJ YBUOJ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.