'Forever Chemicals, Lasting Harm': Legal Claim Assistant Warns of Long-Term Health Risks from PFAS Exposure

MIAM, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Claim Assistant is urging Americans to come forward as mounting evidence links PFAS exposure to a wide range of serious health problems, including thyroid disease, kidney and testicular cancer, fertility issues, and immune system dysfunction.Often called “forever chemicals,” PFAS compounds do not break down in the human body or the environment. They've been found in drinking water, soil, and even household products across all 50 states — putting millions at risk, often without their knowledge.“People are getting sick without ever knowing why. The truth is, PFAS chemicals have silently poisoned communities for decades,” says Rebecca Allen, a legal intake specialist at Legal Claim Assistant. “And now, many victims are learning far too late that their cancer or chronic illness may have been preventable.”A Hidden Threat in Everyday LifePFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have been used for decades in non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, food packaging, and firefighting foams. Internal documents from major manufacturers show companies knew about the potential health risks — but failed to warn the public.According to the CDC, PFAS have been detected in the blood of nearly every American tested. And while the government has recently moved to regulate PFAS levels in drinking water, for many families, the damage is already done.Legal Options for Those AffectedLegal Claim Assistant is now helping victims pursue justice by connecting them with attorneys experienced in environmental and toxic exposure cases. The service is completely free and confidential — with no upfront costs.“You don’t have to navigate this alone. If you’ve been diagnosed with a PFAS-related illness, you may be entitled to significant financial compensation,” adds Allen. “Even if you’re unsure about your exposure, a free case review can help determine your options.”Who May Qualify for a PFAS Lawsuit You may qualify for a PFAS lawsuit if:- You lived near a military base, manufacturing plant, or airport with known PFAS contamination.- You were exposed to AFFF firefighting foam - You developed serious health conditions linked to PFAS, including cancer, liver damage, thyroid disease, or reproductive issues.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is dedicated to helping everyday Americans connect with trusted attorneys for product liability, environmental exposure, and mass tort claims. The organization provides free legal support and resources to victims in all 50 states.---------------------Legal Claim Assistant Inc701 Brickell Ave Suite 1550,Miami, FL 33131,United StatesCase No. 24-1188Nicky de ManLegal Claim Assistant Inc+1 888-651-1065email us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

