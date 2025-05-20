REPLIKANT CTO Luc Schurgers Champions Human-Centered AI in Real-Time Digital Storytelling

Luc Schurgers Interview with AI Time Journal

Luc Schurgers unveils how REPLIKANT blends AI with creative control to empower storytellers in animation, education, and immersive media.

In a recent conversation with AI Time Journal, Luc Schurgers, Founder and CTO of REPLIKANT, shared his vision for AI-driven storytelling tools that empower creators rather than replace them. Drawing from his background in interactive campaigns and digital media, Schurgers founded REPLIKANT to overcome the limitations of traditional animation pipelines—slow, complex, and inaccessible to many creatives.

REPLIKANT reimagines 3D animation with a real-time platform designed for everyone, from seasoned professionals to first-time storytellers. By abstracting technical complexity and offering both simplified and advanced interfaces, REPLIKANT enables users to create high-quality animated content without the usual steep learning curve.

“At REPLIKANT, we’re not interested in automating creativity—we want to accelerate it,” said Schurgers. “We’ve designed a tool that respects the artist’s hand while offering AI shortcuts to speed up production when needed.”

The platform supports the creation of stylized, expressive 3D characters and conversational agents, with a strong focus on ethical use. Rejecting deepfakes and emotionally manipulative AI companions, REPLIKANT instead focuses on safe, educational, and entertainment-focused applications, like AI-powered tutors or immersive storytelling tools for classrooms.

Schurgers is candid about the risks of AI in media: the rise of derivative content, the potential erosion of creative depth, and the urgency of safeguarding emotional well-being in AI-human interactions. Still, he sees immense potential for AI to make storytelling more accessible and diverse, especially for those historically shut out of traditional media production.

Looking ahead, Schurgers envisions a digital creative space where avatars evolve with their users, tools adapt to different levels of expertise, and storytelling becomes more joyful and expressive again. “It’s not about cloning ourselves,” he says, “it’s about embracing the freedom to be whoever you want, especially in the digital world.”

