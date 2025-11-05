In ‘The Age of Intelligent Economies,’ Rene Eres Redefines the Future of Value Creation

The Age of Intelligent Economies by Rene Eres

Rene Eres explores how AI is transforming from a tool to an active participant, reshaping economies, trust, and most importantly, the foundations of value.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a profound conversation with AI Time Journal, Rene Eres, author of The Age of Intelligent Economies, delves into how artificial intelligence is transforming from a mere tool into an active participant in global economic systems. His book explores the structural transformation underway as AI begins to act, negotiate, and decide within human-machine ecosystems.

Eres emphasizes that AI is not simply accelerating productivity; it is altering the foundations of value itself. For centuries, economies have evolved within the constraints of human cognition. Now, as AI agents analyze, transact, and adapt at unprecedented speeds, “the economy no longer runs on human tempo alone,” Eres explains. “It runs on the tempo of intelligence.”

At the heart of The Age of Intelligent Economies lies the concept of a dual economy: the Human-AI Interaction (HAI) Economy, where machines collaborate with humans to amplify creativity and decision-making, and the AI-to-AI Systems Economy (AISE), where autonomous agents conduct exchanges beyond direct human oversight. Together, they are shaping a new economic architecture that demands accountability, transparency, and embedded trust.

Eres argues that leaders must design systems that are auditable, explainable, and verifiable by default. “We are entering intelligent economies with frameworks built for the old one,” he notes. “The challenge is not just adopting AI - it’s redesigning our institutions for a world where intelligence acts everywhere.”

By positioning trust as the anchor of complex systems, Eres draws parallels with past industrial revolutions, where railways, power grids, and the internet all depended on shared trust in protocols and standards. He contends that the future of AI-driven economies will similarly rely on trust embedded within systems, ensuring scalability without collapse.

Through The Age of Intelligent Economies, Eres offers a compass for leaders and policymakers to navigate this transformation responsibly. His framework calls for economies that balance acceleration with architecture, speed with resilience, and innovation with integrity. “We are not just deploying technology,” he concludes. “We are designing futures.”

AI Time Journal explores the intersection of artificial intelligence and exponential technologies, highlighting their potential to enrich lives, businesses, and societies. Our audience includes professionals seeking career advancement, business growth, and health improvement, as well as those looking to simplify and enhance educational systems or to understand the impact of exponential technologies.

