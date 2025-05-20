Nemo.Money introduces AI Personalised Portfolio Insights

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The trading platform Nemo.Money has launched a new feature that uses AI technology to help users analyse their portfolios and find new investing opportunities.Nemo.Money's Portfolio Insights gives investors a personalised view of how their stock portfolio is performing. This daily Portfolio Insights feature will allow investors and traders to access up-to-date analysis to help identify trends and uncover new opportunities across sectors.Aiming to make investing more accessible, the Portfolio Insights feature provides Nemo.Money users with feedback on how they might be able to improve their stocks portfolio. Users’ portfolios will be given a diversification rating out of 100, and the AI will give them options on how they might be able to diversify their investments into a wider range of sectors.Diversification is a key strategy for retail investors, helping them spread their capital across a wider range of assets. This approach reduces the impact of any single stock or sector underperforming, offering greater protection for the overall portfolio. Traditionally, financial advisors analyse investors’ portfolios to assess their diversification. This targeted, detailed analysis is now available to Nemo.Money’s users for free through the Portfolio Insights AI tool.The AI-analysis also concisely explains to Nemo.Money users which of their positions have moved most in the last day and uses news headlines to help users understand exactly why they've moved.Building on the success of Nemo.Money's built in GPT powered financial assistant, Nemo AI, Portfolio Insights takes AI-driven investing to the next level. By combining real-time data and market movements, it delivers insights that were once only available to professional advisors.Nemo.Money’s Nemo AI is already well integrated into the trading app, with users able to ask direct questions about any companies they are interested in investing in. This includes information about a stock’s performance compared to its competitors; recent news and market sentiment around the stock; and any risks and challenges the company faces right now.Nick Scott, CEO of Nemo.Money, comments:“We are excited about launching this new feature, which is now live in the Nemo.Money app and available to all users. Using AI means we can give our community truly personalised insights into every aspect of their portfolio, including providing them with some ideas and options about how they might be able to diversify it and find more investing opportunities.“It builds on the success of the Nemo AI GPT assistant which also serves to help users learn more about stocks, ETFs, specific companies and the world of investing. Making this information more easily available to investors is all part of Nemo.Money’s mission to help users feel more confident in making smarter trading decisions through cutting-edge technology and intuitive tools designed for the new generation of investors.”

