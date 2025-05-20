Yanchi Tan Sheep Industry Embraces Intelligent Transformation, Driving Rural Revitalization and Economic Development

YANCHI, NINGXIA, CHINA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the Tan sheep industry in Yanchi County has welcomed a new opportunity for transformation. Through the introduction of intelligent breeding technologies, production and management have been comprehensively upgraded. Smart breeding systems, refined data monitoring, and improvements to power infrastructure are accelerating the development of the Yanchi Tan sheep industry. Intelligent breeding not only ensures the quality and yield of Tan sheep, but also injects new vitality into rural revitalization, becoming a key force in driving the rural economy.

On April 16, the "Smart Breeding" app in Yanchi County, Ningxia, sent another reminder. On the phone screen of farmer Wang Jianwu, the "running mileage" of his Tan sheep was displayed — only 800 meters left to reach the daily exercise target. On the pasture, a group of Tan sheep, each wearing silver electronic ear tags and looking healthy and strong, were running around the fence. Every day, Wang Jianwu monitors the real-time data of each sheep, including temperature, steps, and respiratory rate, all visible on his phone. These sheep run 3,000 meters every morning, and Wang Jianwu only needs to check his phone to monitor the breeding situation. "The lamb raised this way produces meat that is firm and doesn't fall apart when cooked in hot pot, and the grilled lamb ribs are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with no strong odor," he proudly said.

A small ecological farm located in Wanjigou Village, Huama Chi Town, has gradually become an important part of the Tan sheep industry chain in Ningxia Yanchi. The Tan sheep from Wanjigou Village are not only tender and odorless but are also managed through intelligent data systems, ensuring traceability from breeding to sales and guaranteeing the quality and safety of the lamb. Wang Jianwu's more than 40 Tan sheep are purchased through the village's economic cooperative and sold to large city residents' tables, with last year's sales revenue surpassing 50,000 yuan.

Intelligent and Standardized Breeding Model Promotes Tan Sheep Industry Upgrade

In recent years, Yanchi County has promoted the "Five Transformations" in Tan sheep breeding — improved breeds, scaling up, standardization, industrialization, and branding — which has significantly enhanced the quality and profitability of the Tan sheep industry. A total of 100 standardized Tan sheep breeding demonstration farms and 326 large-scale breeding parks have been established, and more than 150 deep-processed Tan sheep meat products and 48 by-products have been developed. The Tan sheep industry chain has developed rapidly, and the products have a wide market.

In 2020, Wanjigou Village cooperated with the Yanchi Tan Sheep Industry Development Group to jointly establish the "Wanjigou Village Ecological Farm." They implemented wireless network video surveillance and automated breeding systems, further improving the precision of breeding management. Meanwhile, power supply support has also bolstered modern breeding. STATE GRID YANCHI COUNTY POWER SUPPLY COMPANY upgraded the rural power grid on a large scale and provided stable power to the village, ensuring sustainable development of breeding and production.

Power Support Accelerates Industry Upgrade, Boosting Rural Economic Development

Since 2022, STATE GRID YANCHI COUNTY POWER SUPPLY COMPANY has carried out large-scale grid renovations in Wanjigou Village and surrounding areas, laying 10.67 kilometers of 10kV lines and 12.04 kilometers of 0.4kV lines, along with adding and renovating 10 sets of distribution transformers. This infrastructure improvement has provided strong power support to the village's intelligent farms and automated workshops. As a result, Tan sheep breeding has entered a "2.0" model of standardization, scaling up, and intelligent management, gradually improving the market competitiveness of the Tan sheep industry.

"Before, raising sheep relied on experience, now it's all about data," said Shi Caihong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Branch in Wanjigou Village. With the full coverage of electronic ear tags and the implementation of monitoring systems, breeding data has become more transparent, and villagers can also enjoy the benefits of refined management. By 2024, the breeding volume of Tan sheep in Wanjigou Village is expected to reach 30,000 sheep, with the average annual income of villagers expected to increase by 40,000 yuan.

Full Industry Chain Development Drives Rural Revitalization

The success of the Yanchi Tan sheep industry is not just the success of a single breeding model, but the result of collaborative innovation across the entire industry chain. From smart farms to automated cutting workshops, from cold chain logistics to e-commerce live streaming, electricity services are integrated into every step of the Tan sheep industry. By 2024, the Tan sheep breeding volume in Yanchi County is expected to stabilize at 3.3 million sheep, with the total value of the Tan sheep industry chain reaching 8.01 billion yuan, creating jobs for nearly 70,000 people in the county.

STATE GRID YANCHI COUNTY POWER SUPPLY COMPANY provides comprehensive power support to the Tan sheep industry. Through grid-based power supply layouts, the company has established "green channels" for electricity for breeders and processing enterprises, simplifying the installation process, allowing enterprises to quickly access electricity and operate with peace of mind. Yanchi's e-commerce base has also benefited from this, further expanding the market influence of the Tan sheep industry.

"Since I started live-streaming sales, I can sell 150,000 kilograms of lamb each year and make 250,000 yuan annually," said Guo Jiuchang, who works in e-commerce live streaming at the Shicheng Ninghao e-commerce base. With the base's development, not only has it created jobs for 220 people, but it has also helped local agricultural products' e-commerce sales exceed 12 million yuan. Yanchi Tan sheep are now reaching a broader market thanks to intelligent breeding and e-commerce platforms.

With the dual support of technology and power infrastructure, the Yanchi Tan sheep industry is undergoing rapid transformation, moving toward efficient, intelligent, and environmentally friendly development. This new breeding model has not only increased farmers' incomes but also driven local economic development, providing strong support for rural revitalization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.