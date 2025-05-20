Sundar Narayanan to Serve as NewHydrogen Director of Process Engineering

Accomplished chemical engineer to lead process development and scale-up of the Company’s green hydrogen technology

Santa Clarita, California, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB:NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop™, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat rather than renewable electricity to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, today announced the appointment of Sundar Narayanan as Director of Process Engineering.

With over 35 years of experience in process development, scale-up, and commercialization, Mr. Narayanan brings deep expertise in chemical process design and innovation. His career spans leadership roles at major institutions including ExxonMobil Research & Engineering and Aspen Technology, where he spearheaded energy efficiency improvements, developed and implemented automated process monitoring systems, and provided technical direction for integrating advanced technologies such as molten carbonate fuel cells.

“Few engineers possess Sundar’s level of practical and technical depth in process development and systems integration,” said Steve Hill, CEO of NewHydrogen. “His experience evaluating, adapting, and commercializing novel technologies aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the world’s cheapest green hydrogen.”

“I’m excited to join the talented team at NewHydrogen and help advance a truly game-changing technology,” said Narayanan. “Scaling up ThermoLoop™ is a unique opportunity to apply decades of process engineering knowledge to accelerate the transition to clean, cost-effective hydrogen.”

Mr. Narayanan has been a key contributor to several high-impact publications and patents in energy efficiency and emissions reduction, and he continues to consult with cleantech innovators like C-Zero. He holds a B.Tech. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Madras and an M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron.

At NewHydrogen, Mr. Narayanan will play a central role in refining and scaling the company’s ThermoLoop™ technology as it moves toward pilot deployment.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop™ – a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat rather than electricity to produce the world’s lowest cost green hydrogen. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant element in the universe, and we can’t live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource.

Currently, the most common method of making green hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with an electrolyzer using green electricity produced from solar or wind. However, green electricity is and always will be very expensive. It currently accounts for 73% of the cost of green hydrogen. By using heat directly, we can skip the expensive process of making electricity, and fundamentally lower the cost of green hydrogen. Inexpensive heat can be obtained from concentrated solar, geothermal, nuclear reactors and industrial waste heat for use in our novel low-cost thermochemical water splitting process. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the green hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

