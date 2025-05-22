INE Security Alert: Leveraging Cybersecurity Certifications to Drive Career Advancement

Cary, NC, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has released guidance for cybersecurity professionals on leveraging cybersecurity certifications as powerful tools to secure interviews and career advancement opportunities. With 64% of security professionals experiencing burnout (Tines State of Mental Health in Cybersecurity 2023), practitioners need practical strategies to advance their cybersecurity careers, secure appropriate compensation, and build sustainable professional paths in an industry where their skills are in critical demand.

"Certifications serve two critical roles: they act as door openers that get your resume noticed, and they can be the deciding factor that gets employers to invite you for an interview,” says Jamie Kahgee, Vice President of Technology for INE Security. “When used strategically, certifications can be the key differentiator that elevates a candidate’s compensation package.”

Research demonstrates that cybersecurity certifications provide significant advantages in securing interview opportunities:

Security professionals with industry-recognized cybersecurity certifications who effectively showcase these qualifications are more likely to get interviewed. A recent Fortinet study reports that 91% of respondents prefer to hire candidates with professional certifications, and 67% of organizations prefer their team members or direct reports to be certified.





Organizations facing critical security skills gaps actively seek certified professionals. Candidates with relevant certifications consistently receive more interview invitations across all experience levels.





Organizations that invest in employee training and certification paths see better retention. Professionals are 42% more likely to stay with an organization that invests in improving their skills through training and certification support (IBM).

“Certified professionals tend to have a better concept for foundational impact with problems, which can be vital for debugging existing issues, defining the base to build off of, and understanding best practices and industry standards to apply,” says Kahgee. “All things being equal, when you're comparing candidates side by side, seeing that someone has been certified gives you some peace of mind that they actually know what they're talking about. This is especially important when considering newcomers who haven't built up much work experience yet."

This guidance is part of INE Security's broad commitment to cybersecurity career resilience , designed to empower cybersecurity professionals and guide organizations in developing, retaining, and future-proofing their security teams. Resources released as part of this initiative provide teams and practitioners with strategies for sustainable career development in a field where burnout and rapid job transitions are common.

“With 80% of organizations experiencing breaches attributable to skills gaps, certified security professionals who are able to demonstrate real-world capabilities have a strong advantage in locking in the interview for cybersecurity positions,” says Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “Cybersecurity certifications represent verified expertise that directly addresses specific critical skills gaps. Candidates can and should use them as the foundation for getting their foot in the door.”

Turning Certifications into Career Leverage

The cybersecurity industry's ever-shifting landscape demands professionals who can demonstrate current, relevant expertise. Cybersecurity certifications serve as powerful credentials that validate skills and provide concrete qualifications that help resumes stand out. By strategically highlighting how certifications address specific organizational needs and industry challenges, candidates can significantly increase their chances of securing interviews that lead to rewarding career opportunities.

