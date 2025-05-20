Top Growth Driver In The Quick Commerce Market 2025: Expansion Of The E-Commerce Industry And Online Shopping Fuels

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Quick Commerce Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The quick commerce market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $104.1 billion in 2024 to $130.51 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization, changing lifestyles, transportation infrastructure, E-Commerce growth, and demographic changes. The quick commerce market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $318.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability concerns, regulatory landscape, consumer expectations, health and safety concerns, and market consolidation.

What Drives The Quick Commerce Market Growth?

The transformation of the e-commerce industry and the surge of online shopping are major contributing factors to the growth of the quick commerce market. E-Commerce, the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet and online shopping, the act of purchasing products or services through websites or mobile applications are continuously expanding. This expansion is driven by increased internet and mobile device penetration, advancements in technology, improved logistics and delivery services, and the convenience of shopping from home. Quick Commerce enables rapid on-demand delivery of online goods and services to consumers, enhancing convenience, and meeting immediate needs, which has been fueling its market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Quick Commerce Market?

As we delve deeper into this market, we discover thriving enterprises such as Delivery Hero SE, DoorDash Inc., Gopuff, Maplebear Inc., Swiggy, Grab Holdings Inc., Getir, Shipt Inc., Postmates Inc., Missfresh Inc., Flink SE, ZeptoExpress Sdn Bhd, Lalamove LLC, FreshDirect LLC, Jokr Inc., Dunzo Digital Private Limited, Zapp Ltd., Blink Commerce Private Limited, Gorillas Technologies GmbH, GoJek, Rappi S.A.S, Weezy Technologies Limited. These key industry players are introducing innovative platforms, like real-time quick commerce advertising solutions, to increase customer engagement and achieve a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Quick Commerce Market Segmented?

1 By Product: Food And Groceries, Stationery, Personal Care Items, Medicines, Small Electronics And Accessories, Clothing, Household Products

2 By Technology: Application Based Operation, Website Based Operation, Hybrid Operation

3 By Payment Mode: Cash On Delivery, Online

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Quick Commerce Market?

Regional insights suggest that North America held a substantial share in the quick commerce market in 2024 while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. Market reports include regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

