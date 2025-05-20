Global Recreational Vehicle Market size is forecast to reach USD 53.17 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence

Recreational Vehicle RV Industry outlook is segmented by type, towable RVs, motorhomes, application, and geography.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 report on the Recreational Vehicle Market by Mordor Intelligence, the global recreational vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 35.94 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.15% to reach USD 53.17 billion by 2030.Global Recreational Vehicle Market OverviewThe global recreational vehicle market is experiencing steady growth, driven by a combination of factors such as increasing interest in outdoor activities, the flexibility offered by RV travel, and advancements in vehicle technology. The market encompasses various types of RVs, including motorhomes and towable RVs, catering to diverse consumer preferences. The rising popularity of RVs is evident across regions, with North America leading in market share, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific. The market's expansion is further supported by the development of RV infrastructure and the introduction of innovative features in newer models.North America: Leading the RV MarketNorth America holds the largest share in the global RV market, with the United States being a significant contributor. In 2025, the North American RV market size is estimated at USD 21.41 billion and is expected to reach USD 31.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.99%. The region's growth is fueled by a strong culture of road travel, a well-established RV infrastructure, and a wide range of RV options catering to different consumer needs. Manufacturers in North America are focusing on enhancing comfort and integrating advanced technologies to meet the evolving demands of consumers.For more, visit the North America Recreational Vehicle Market Europe: Embracing RV TravelEurope is witnessing a growing interest in RV travel, with the market estimated at USD 33.38 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 57.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.38%. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are leading in RV adoption, driven by an increasing desire for flexible and personalized travel experiences. European manufacturers are innovating with eco-friendly and compact RV designs to cater to urban travelers and environmentally conscious consumers.Read more about the Europe recreational vehicle market https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/europe-recreational-vehicle-market?utm_source=einpr Australia: Niche Market with Growth PotentialAustralia's RV market, though smaller in size, shows promising growth prospects. The market size is estimated at USD 2.93 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.29 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.90%. The country's vast landscapes and outdoor lifestyle make RV travel an appealing option for many Australians. The market is characterized by a preference for towable RVs and is supported by a network of caravan parks and camping facilities.Read more about the Australia Recreational Vehicle Market ConclusionThe global recreational vehicle market is on an upward trajectory, driven by a combination of lifestyle changes, technological advancements, and a growing desire for flexible travel options. North America continues to lead the market, while Europe and Australia are showing significant growth potential. Manufacturers are responding to consumer demands by introducing innovative features and sustainable options, ensuring the RV market remains dynamic and responsive to evolving travel trends.Read more about the Global Recreational Vehicle Market at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/recreational-vehicle-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

