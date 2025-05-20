Premier Alan Winde welcomes agreement to save jobs at Langeberg and Ashton Food cannery

Premier Alan Winde welcomes the agreement that will save the jobs of thousands of employees at the Langeberg and Ashton Food (LAF) cannery.

Tiger Brands recently informed the Premier that it has concluded a business agreement to facilitate the company’s exit from its deciduous canned fruit business, LAF. The business will be sold as a going concern to a capable consortium comprising partners with a vested interest in LAF, its employees, and the region.

The business is vital to the Langeberg region’s economy, employing more than 3,000 permanent and seasonal workers.

“This positive development will bring much-needed relief to LAF employees, their families, and the community of Ashton, as well as the broader Langeberg region,” said Premier Winde. He added, “Our priority throughout this process has been to protect jobs. Apart from the thousands of jobs that have been saved at LAF, this agreement also safeguards many more jobs on farms across the Langeberg area.”

The Premier has thanked Tiger Brands and other stakeholders who have been involved in finding an outcome that protects much-needed jobs, “Your dedication to seeing that this agreement reaches a positive conclusion is commendable. There is no doubt that all stakeholders share the Western Cape Government’s top priority to secure strong and stable economic growth for our province, which will see many more jobs being created.”

This encouraging news follows the release of the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), which confirmed that the Western Cape continues to have the highest employment rate in South Africa. “In this province, you are more likely to find a job than anywhere else in the country—and we are committed to working with all our partners to ensure that we keep creating the conditions for businesses to thrive and generate even more jobs,” said Premier Winde. “Because a job is so much more than just a pay cheque—it offers dignity, purpose, and the power to change not only one life, but the future of entire families and future generations.”

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, concluded, “This is welcome news for the Langeberg community and the local deciduous industry. Our commitment to working with all role players in the sector is informed by the Western Cape Government’s Growth for Jobs strategy, which seeks to safeguard and expand exports. Protecting and growing the agri-processing sub-sector is, therefore, crucial.”

