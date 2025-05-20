Global Social Casino Market Set For 9.8% Growth, Reaching $13.57 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Current State and Future Projections for the Social Casino Market Size?

The social casino market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $8.69 billion in 2024 to $9.33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise of social gaming, casino entertainment experience, community and social interaction, expansion in emerging markets, regulatory acceptance, sustainability, and green practices. Additionally, it is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.8%.

What is Driving the Social Casino Market?

The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health and wellness integration, enhanced social features, personalization and player retention strategies, emergence of skill-based games, and mobile gaming dominance. Major trends in the forecast period include in-app purchases and monetization models, integration of social features, collaborations with entertainment brands, emergence of skill-based games, while social responsibility and responsible gaming continue to be key areas of focus. The increase in internet usage is expected to further propel the growth of the social casino market going forward. Internet usage refers to the extent to which individuals or organizations access and utilize the Internet for various purposes. The internet is extensively used in social casinos to enable players to access, interact, and enjoy a variety of casino-style games without the need for physical presence at a traditional casino.

Who Are the Key Industry Players in the Social Casino Market?

Major companies operating in the social casino market include Zynga Inc., International Game Technology, Scientific Games Corporation, Caesars Entertainment, Creatiosoft Solutions Pvt Ltd., KamaGames Ltd., Ruby Seven Studios Inc., Playtika Holding Corp., PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., Tripledot Studios Limited, Huuuge Games, Big Fish Games Inc., DoubleDown Interactive, High 5 Games, Murka Games Limited, Product Madness, Tangelo Games, Akamon Entertainment S.L., Aristocrat Leisure Limited, and Betsson AB.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Social Casino Market?

Major companies operating in the social casino market are launching technological platforms such as ZulaCasino.com to increase their profitability in the market. ZulaCasino.com, for instance, is a rapidly expanding social casino site accessible across the whole country of the United States, with certain exceptions made for jurisdictional constraints.

How is the Social Casino Market Segmented?

The social casino market covered in the report is segmented –

1 By Type: Casual Games, Free Game, Turn-Based Game, Other Types

2 By Application: Free, Toll

3 By End-User: Gaming Population, Mobile Users

Subsegments:

1 By Casual Games: Slot Machines, Card Games, Bingo Games

2 By Free Games: Free-To-Play Slots, Free Poker Games, Free Bingo

3 By Turn-Based Games: Turn-Based Card Games, Turn-Based Board Games, Multiplayer Strategy Games

4 By Other Types: Social Bingo, Fantasy Sports, Virtual Betting Games

What is the Regional Outlook for the Social Casino Market?

North America was the largest region in the social casino market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the social casino global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

