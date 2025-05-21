IUX Wins “Best Trader Choice” at TrustFinance Awards 2025 IUX Wins “Best Trader Choice” at TrustFinance Awards 2025 TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025

Recognizing Consistent Excellence and Trader-Focused Innovation at TrustFinance Business Bangkok

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IUX has been honored with the prestigious “Best Trader Choice” award at the TrustFinance Awards 2025 , held during TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025 at Gaysorn Urban Resort. This recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that IUX has received a TrustFinance Award—each year acknowledging a different strength in the company’s journey to deliver outstanding service to traders around the world.The “Best Trader Choice” award is a reflection of the real voice of the global trading community. Recipients are selected through a rigorous evaluation process that combines verified user reviews, platform performance data, and expert analysis by the TrustFinance research team. IUX was recognized this year for its ability to deliver a seamless trading experience through fast execution speeds, intuitive platform design, highly responsive customer support, and a transparent, education-driven approach. These qualities have helped the company maintain a consistently high TrustScore and strong user satisfaction across global markets.Since the launch of the TrustFinance Awards in 2022, IUX has been recognized every year for distinct achievements that demonstrate its evolution and commitment to excellence. In 2022, the company was named Most Reliable Broker, followed by Innovative Forex Platform in 2023, and Best Trading Broker in 2024. The 2025 Best Trader Choice award adds to this legacy and reaffirms IUX’s position as one of the most trusted and trader-focused brokers in the industry.The TrustFinance Awards are designed to honor transparency, credibility, and leadership in the financial services space. Winners are selected through a multi-layered process that blends expert evaluation, performance analytics, and client feedback gathered through the TrustFinance platform. These honors serve not only as a symbol of achievement but as a benchmark of trust for traders and partners alike.To explore IUX’s full profile and performance insights, visit www.trustfinance.com . Follow TrustFinance on Facebook, LinkedIn, and the official blog for award highlights, winner interviews, and more exclusive coverage from Bangkok’s leading financial event of the year.

