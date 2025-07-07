Lirunex Shares Its Transparency-Driven Mission at TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025

Lirunex Joins Financial Commission Membership

Lirunex Reaffirms Commitment to Transparency and Client-Centric Service at Bangkok Event Hosted by TrustFinance

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025 , an exclusive B2B business matching event hosted by TrustFinance, Lirunex Limited took the spotlight as a featured company, showcasing its strong values, global growth, and commitment to client success in the Forex brokerage space.Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Cyprus, Lirunex has built a reputation for providing safe, transparent, and trader-friendly services, including multi-tiered trading accounts and dedicated Introducing Broker (IB) support. The company maintains a strong presence in Southeast Asia and continues to expand globally.During a spotlight interview conducted at the event, Few Totsaporn, Human Resources and Account at Lirunex Thailand, emphasized the firm’s customer-first philosophy: “We really care about our clients. Our goal is to solve any issues within 24 hours. We want to be a zero-complaint platform.”This mission of operational excellence is rooted in Lirunex's founding story. Co-founder Jack Foong Kim Weng started the company with a clear goal—to eliminate the inefficiencies and hidden challenges traders often face. Today, Lirunex stands out as a member of the Financial Commission, providing independent dispute resolution and compensation coverage of up to €20,000 per case.As part of its offerings, Lirunex provides several trading accounts, copy-to-order features tailored for beginner and time-sensitive traders, IB growth and marketing support including events, training, and social media campaigns and multilingual support teams and educational webinars. When asked to describe the company in three words during the interview, Few responded, “Transparent, Safe, Trustworthy.” These values have become the core of Lirunex's brand. Lirunex has also been recognized in global media and publications. More details about its achievements and milestones can be found on its awards page TrustFinance Business Bangkok 2025 provided a unique opportunity for brokers like Lirunex to connect directly with service providers, build partnerships, and share their brand story. Instead of a traditional expo, the event focused on curated business matchmaking and strategic discussions that allowed participants to explore mutual growth opportunities.For more information about TrustFinance Business events, visit www.trustfinance.com/events

