Hyperion Functional Medicine: A Holistic Approach to Cancer Care with Jen Bouchard, NP

FREMONT , IN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyperion Functional Medicine is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive Functional Oncology Program, spearheaded by Jen Bouchard, NP . As a seasoned expert in functional medicine, Jen Bouchard emphasizes the importance of integrating professional support, community involvement, and personalized care to enhance the well-being and recovery of cancer patients.The Importance of Support in Cancer CareResearch has shown that cancer patients who seek community and professional support during treatment have significantly better outcomes. According to a study published in The Journal of Supportive Oncology (2023), patients who participate in structured programs or support groups exhibit improved quality of life, reduced stress, and enhanced treatment adherence. Furthermore, findings from The American Journal of Clinical Oncology highlight that individualized care models can lead to better long-term health outcomes and higher patient satisfaction."Seeking support is not a sign of weakness but a proactive approach to personal health and healing," says Jen Bouchard, NP. "Our goal at Hyperion Functional Medicine is to offer compassionate, evidence-based care tailored to each patient's unique needs, especially those facing the complexities of cancer."Hyperion Functional Medicine’s Functional Oncology Program is designed to address the individual needs of cancer patients through a functional and holistic approach. The program begins with an Inspiration Encounter, a detailed consultation where Jen Bouchard and her team assess the patient’s cancer type, medical history, and functional needs.Key Program Features:- CancerRoot Nutritional Deficiencies: Comprehensive testing, including Genova Diagnostics' NutriEval, to identify deficiencies, detox capacity, and GI microbiome health.- CancerRoot HPA Axis Dysfunction: Assessment of cortisol levels to understand stress and immune system regulation, followed by targeted stress reduction interventions.- CancerRoot GI Dysbiosis and Malabsorption: Diagnostic tests to evaluate gut health and address issues like bacterial dysbiosis, inflammation, and malabsorption.- Personalized Functional Oncology Plan: Tailored to the patient’s specific cancer type, hallmarks, and markers, with a focus on gut health, nutrition, and HPA axis regulation.- Integrated Support Team: Patients receive holistic care from a board-certified functional medicine practitioner, certified health coach, holistic nutritionist, and psychotherapist.Personalized Care and Long-Term SupportHyperion’s Phase 1 Functional Oncology Patient Program includes:- Initial Comprehensive Visit: A two-hour consultation with Jen Bouchard, focusing on symptom history, cancer staging, and personal health goals.- Follow-Up Care: Three subsequent 60-90 minute visits for progress evaluation and care plan adjustments.- Nutritional Guidance: Personalized dietary plans, including elimination diets and meal plans based on the patient’s cancer history and nutrition needs.- Lab Testing: Comprehensive testing for stool, nutrition, cancer-specific functional labs, and more, included within the program cost.Patients benefit from direct portal messaging, ongoing lab evaluations, and continuous nutrition and lifestyle recommendations. Jen Bouchard’s program also features membership plans for continued holistic therapy and functional oncology support.A Resourceful and Compassionate ApproachJen Bouchard’s commitment to holistic cancer care is driven by her extensive experience and dedication to patient empowerment. She understands that cancer patients need not only medical intervention but also community, guidance, and personalized support to navigate their health journey.Currently, Hyperion Functional Medicine does not offer services to patients in Oregon, California, or Nevada. However, pending legislation may soon allow care for residents of Alaska, Minnesota, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Massachusetts.Patients and caregivers are encouraged to schedule a FREE Inspiration Encounter to learn more about the Functional Oncology Program and explore tailored treatment options.About Hyperion Functional MedicineHyperion Functional Medicine is dedicated to providing comprehensive, integrative care that addresses the root causes of chronic conditions, with a special focus on functional oncology. Led by Jen Bouchard, NP, the clinic’s mission is to support patients in achieving optimal health through personalized and holistic approaches.

