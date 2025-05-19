Tuesday, May 20, 2025

CANADA, May 19 - 1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will convene and attend a Cabinet Planning Forum, where the government will advance its plans to build a stronger economy, strengthen Canada’s trade partnerships, bring down the cost of living, and keep communities safe. Closed to media

