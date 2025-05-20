AHA briefing highlights the importance of Medicaid as Congress considers potential cuts

As Congress weighs significant changes and cuts to Medicaid, the AHA today hosted a Capitol Hill briefing for congressional staff featuring hospital and health system leaders discussing the importance of Medicaid for patients and hospitals. Speakers included Jennifer Jones Clowers, senior vice president and regional chief financial officer, Our Lady of the Lake Health, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in Baton Rouge, La.; Jon D. Doolittle, president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association; and Ruby M. Kirby, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare’s Bolivar General and Camden General Hospitals in Tennessee. The hospital leaders talked about the negative impacts proposed changes to the Medicaid program would have on the patients and communities their hospitals serve.

