AHA files brief defending Tennessee’s 340B contract pharmacy law

The AHA June 4 filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in defense of the state’s 340B contract pharmacy law prohibiting drug companies from denying hospitals the same 340B discounts for drugs dispensed at community pharmacies that would be provided via in-house pharmacies. The brief supports the state’s attempt to dismiss a case by AbbVie claiming that the state law is unconstitutional.

The AHA has filed briefs in similar cases for multiple states. Joining the AHA in the Tennessee filing were 340B Health, the Tennessee Hospital Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.