Las Vegas Garage Door Company Launches Emergency Help Program to Protect Seniors from Repair Scams

Infinity Garage Door Repair’s team of licensed technicians, proudly serving the entire Las Vegas Valley. A technician from Infinity Garage Door Repair performs an emergency garage door inspection for a homeowner in Summerlin. Infinity Garage Door Repair is certified by the IDA, BBB A+ rated, a Clopay® authorized dealer, and a member of WASA.

Infinity Garage Door Repair launches free emergency service program for seniors & veterans to combat scams in the Las Vegas Valley.

We want to be the company people call when they want honesty, not pressure — especially for seniors and veterans in our Las Vegas community.” — Kevin Tzyoni, Founder of Infinity Garage Door Repair

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Garage Door Repair, the top-rated, family-owned garage door company based in Summerlin, is stepping up to protect seniors and veterans across the Las Vegas Valley. In response to a disturbing rise in garage door repair scams targeting the elderly, Infinity is launching a community initiative that includes free emergency inspections and service calls for seniors and veterans, along with a public awareness campaign to help residents avoid being taken advantage of.Infinity is already recognized as the most trusted garage door company in Las Vegas , with over 400 verified 5-star Google reviews and the #1 spot on Google Maps. This new initiative reinforces the values that have earned them their reputation — honesty, speed, and service.“We’ve seen too many Las Vegas seniors overcharged or misled by companies that take advantage of emergencies,” said Kevin Tzyoni, founder of Infinity Garage Door Repair. “Our goal is to restore trust and offer real help to the people who need it most.”Common Garage Door Scams Targeting Las Vegas Residents:Kevin and his team have documented recurring patterns in customer complaints across the region:- Excessive fees charged for basic repairs like spring replacements or roller swaps- Contractors demanding full payment upfront- High-pressure sales tactics suggesting full door replacements when not necessary- No licenses or physical addresses provided — often out-of-town operatorsInfinity advises homeowners to always:- Request a license number- Get at least 2 other quotes- Avoid cash payments or same-day pressure installs- Check for a real Google Business Profile with reviews and photosNew Program: Free Emergency Garage Door Inspections for Seniors & Veterans:Infinity's new emergency support program includes:- Free emergency service call for seniors aged 65+ or veterans with valid ID- Same-day inspection for stuck, jammed, or broken garage doors- Full safety check and repair estimate- No obligation to buy, and no upselling“This isn’t a marketing gimmick,” Kevin added. “It’s our response to what we’re seeing in the field every day. When seniors get scammed, it’s not just money lost — it's trust lost. We want to fix both.”This program is available across the entire Las Vegas Valley, including Summerlin, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Queensridge, The Ridges, and surrounding communities.To understand the full scope of Infinity's mission and why they're considered the top garage door company in the region, visit: https://garagedoorrepairlasvegas.co/why-infinity-is-number-one/ Real Reviews from Local Homeowners:"Infinity fixed my garage door late on a Sunday. They came within 45 minutes and didn’t overcharge like others I called. Totally honest." — Emily B., Red Rock Country Club"Kevin could’ve told me I needed a new opener, but he instead cleaned the sensors and got it working. Who does that anymore?" — James R., Summerlin South"I almost paid $1,200 for a spring repair. Infinity came and did it for $280 and showed me why the other quote was a scam." — Carlos T., HendersonAbout Infinity Garage Door Repair:Infinity is a fully licensed and insured garage door repair company operating 24/7. The team specializes in:- Residential and commercial garage door repair- Emergency garage door opener issues- Spring, roller, cable, and panel replacements- New garage door installationsWe are:- IDA certified- An Authorized Clopay Dealer- A member of WASA- BBB A+ rated

Infinity Garage Door Repair – Trusted Experts in Las Vegas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.