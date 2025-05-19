FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

Community Workshop – North Capitol Street Corridor Project Phase II, Public Kickoff Meeting

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host a series of community workshops for Phase II of the North Capitol Street Corridor Project, a multimodal transportation study for North Capitol Street between Massachusetts Avenue and Michigan Avenue. The purpose of the workshops is for DDOT to re-engage with the community on the project, introduce existing conditions, and summarize findings from the previous phase.

The workshops are an opportunity for community members to share their feedback on the project and their priorities for the corridor. DDOT staff will be available to answer questions and gather comments. DDOT will present the same materials at the in-person and virtual meetings; community members may attend either or both meetings.

For more information, please contact Ted Van Houten, DDOT Project Manager, at [email protected] or (202) 716-5302.

WHAT: North Capitol Street Corridor Project Phase II, Public Kickoff Meeting

VIRTUAL MEETING LINK: https://tinyurl.com/NorthCapitolJune4

WHEN: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

TIME: 6:30 - 8:30 PM

IN-PERSON MEETING:

WHERE: SeVerna on K Community Room, 43 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

WHEN: Saturday, June 7, 2025

TIME: 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Can’t Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be made available on the study website within 72 hours of the meeting conclusion. Those who would like to comment on the study can do so by leaving a comment on the project website.

Do you need assistance to participate?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the DC Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, DC Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above-protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act and will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):

If you need special accommodations or Sign Language Interpretation, please contact Xavier Davis, American Sign Language ADA Coordinator, at [email protected] or the Equity and Inclusion Division at [email protected] at least 72 business hours in advance of the meeting. ADA accommodations will be provided free of charge.

Title VI Compliance:

For free language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Victor Rodriguez, Title VI, and Language Access Coordinator, at [email protected] at least 72 hours in advance.

HELP IN YOUR LANGUAGE

If you need help in Spanish, please call 202-671-2700 to provide a free interpreter.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document contains important information. If necessary, please contact us at 202-671-2620. Please inform the customer's attention representative of the language you use so that the interpreter is at no cost to you. Grace.

LANGUAGE AID

If you need assistance in French, call 202-671-2700, and an interpreter will be provided free of charge.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document contains important information. If you require assistance in English or have questions about this notice, please call 202-671-2700. Tell the service representative what language you speak, and an interpreter will be provided to you at no charge. Thank you.

GIUP DỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mi ễn phí.

THONG BAO QUAN TRONG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến gi úp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 0 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 경우202-671-2700 로연락을 주십시오. Page 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

202-671-2700,

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文） 00。會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all District of Columbia residents and visitors.